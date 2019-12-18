More lands being sought to grow medical hemp by Organic Growth Holdings

Fresh from breaking ground for its medical hemp project on the former Long Pond Sugar Estate in Trelawny, the Jamaica Observer can confirm that Organic Growth Holdings (OGH) Jamaica is seeking to lease more lands on the estate for hemp cultivation.

Having leased 635 acres of former cane lands, OGH Jamaica has put in a bid for more lands to carry on business. Co-founder and OGH President Robert Weinstein told the Business Observer that OGH Jamaica is seeking to lease additional lands, as he and his team of investors have big plans for Jamaica and the growing of medical hemp for the production of cannabidiol, or “CBD” oils.

CBD oil is a derivative of hemp and is being increasingly used for its medicinal benefits as it is effective in treating a range of ailments. Based on its medicinal value CDB oils can potentially address a myriad of conditions— from sleep disorders to chronic pain to dealing with discomfort from cancer treatment.

NO INDICATION OF AMOUNT

Weinstein did not indicate how much land is being sought on the former sugar estate, which comprises approximately 14,000 acres of land. Based on our investigation, a sizable portion of the 635 acres of land already leased from the Government through the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) Holdings is unsuitable for cultivation, given the surrounding rocks.

Hence, the need to acquire more arable lands to grow medical hemp. SCJ Holdings, which is responsible for the assets of all government- controlled sugar companies, including lands, has hinted that this request is being given favourable consideration.

Speaking with the Business Observer, SCJ Holdings Managing Director Joseph Shoucair said that he is only now aware of the desire of OGH Jamaica for additional lands, pointing that no formal request has been made by the company for additional property.

EXPORT MARKET FOR CDB

Weinstein disclosed that OGH Jamaica will be producing CDB oils for Jamaica in the first instance before branching out regionally and internationally, noting that the CDB oils market in the United States is expected to be worth as much as US$20 billion by 2025.

The American businessman declared that OGH Jamaica is seeking to supply the Jamaican market with CDB oils so that the country becomes self-sufficient in the product and local produce can then be seen as import substitution.

Weinstein said the company will be targeting hotels, spas, gift shops, pharmacies for its CDB oils merchandise. In terms of international connections, he stated that talks are underway with international distributors, adding that things are looking good.