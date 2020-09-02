Sit with us

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) in a recent comparative analysis of the manifestos offered by both political parties says it is looking forward to reaping the promised benefits for the industry, especially those related to bureaucracy, skills development, grants and or incentive support, linkages and innovation.

The JMEA said that while there were some good points outlined in both manifestos more needs to be done in terms of actualising the outcomes.

“Gaps identified that would be useful to have specific details and timelines includes: labour productivity, onerous labour laws, minimum local purchase by hotel industry to accelerate the linkages effect and on how they intend to eliminate the bureaucracy impeding the productive sector, such as moving all government transactions online,” the JMEA resport said.

Both political parties in their manifestos cited plans geared at bridging the digital divide and facilitating the upgrade of digital systems.

President of the JMEA, Richard Pandohie said that the organisation will hold the elected party to the promises made. He noted that based on the fact that the novel coronavirus pandemic has created some level of uncertainty in terms of the probability to achieve much of the stipulated promises, there may be the need to revisit and revise some of the promises.

“Having reviewed the manifestos and listened to the debates, I did not feel an overwhelming commitment from either party to having the manufacturing and export sectors as a key pillar in the recovery process. As a country, we need to embrace the fact that we will not be able to drive our economic recovery by consumption of other countries goods and services. We need to start producing locally, innovating and creating value-added products to export and do import substitution,” Pandohie told the Business Observer.

“Both manifestos spoke to elements of what needs to be done, but neither really pulled it together in a comprehensive manner with the required linkages that will be needed to navigate us through the greatest economic shock of our lifetime. The elected Government will have to get to work right away, and we strongly recommend that the productive sector be brought to the table to agree to the priorities and to provide oversight to implementation,” he added.

The JMEA, in its comparative analysis, said they were also hoping for long-standing issues surrounding foreign exchange availability, the proper protection of intellectual property and incentives for the promotion of Jamaicans goods for export expansion to be fully addressed.

“It will also be critical to have a plan to eliminate silo approach to sectors and to ensure that linkages are identified and enforced to drive overall growth. The JMEA intends to work with whoever forms the next Government and Opposition to ensure that Jamaica's recovery occurs in the shortest possible time,” the report also said.

According to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) in its economic and social survey 2019 publication, the manufacturing industry was one of those registering increases in real value added last year — accounting for its fifth-consecutive year of growth.

“The industry contributed 0.2 percentage points to the overall growth out-turn and accounted for 8.6 per cent of total real value added. The industry's out-turn was facilitated by growth in the food, beverages & tobacco (1.1 per cent) and other manufacturing sub-industries (2.8 per cent). Both demand-side and supply-side conditions contributed to this expansion,” the PIOJ said.