Movement slow on $2 billion Downtown Kingston Lifestyle Centre

The two billion dollar Downtown Kingston Commercial Lifestyle Centre, which is supposed to transform the look of the bustling market district, has not been abandoned but slow to get off the ground.

That's the word from director general of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr Wayne Henry, who admitted that the project has taken far too long to get off the ground.

He was responding to questions about the Lifestyle Centre, which has been on the drawing board from 2011 at the Jamaica Observer's Monday Exchange, in which he and his team were quizzed by journalists from this newspaper.

The Lifestyles Centre is conceptualised as a strategically located, ring-fenced and secured 9.7 acres commercially valuable and community-valued business project in downtown Kingston. The proposed location is adjacent to the Coronation Market and the bustling nearby commercial district on Princess Street.

The development of the centre was being spearheaded by Dr Henry's predecessor at the PIOJ, Dr Gladstone Hutchinson. Dr Henry was quick to dismiss the suggestion that funding for the project has been reallocated to other government projects in the downtown Kingston area, declaring that the funding is still secured and the private sector partners are still on board, even with the long wait to get off the ground.

NO FUNDING CONCERNS

“In terms of funding that has been allocated, as far as I know there has been no reallocation in terms of funds lost, we at PIOJ have been active in helping to direct funding and help to collaborate and coordinate some of the activities…some of our development partners have remained interested and active in terms of funding,” Dr Henry declared.

He was adamant that the project is alive pointing out that it is now at the stage of promulgating the implementation plan.

According to Dr Henry, “Cabinet has been in various discussions in terms of moving the process forward.”

He mentioned about the various discussions taking place with stakeholders, trying to reach consensus on the way forward, which has taken up much time, while pointing to the other development activities downtown such as the completion of the high rise Ministry of Foreign Affairs and GraceKennedy buildings.

While not excusing the delays in starting the lifestyle centre, Dr Henry was quick to point out that developments such as these do take time to get off the ground, while making reference to the multiplicity of stakeholders and partners on this project.

Asked whether the passage of time has caused any increase in the initial $2-billion capital outlay, the PIOJ boss didn't give a definitive answer but rather posited an explanation on how cost can change on development projects.

The Kingston Lifestyles market brand would be based on a strategic clustering of the economic, cultural, historical, social and geographical assets, and business opportunities that competitively advantage downtown Kingston as a commercial zone. The development would represent a unique place identity of a modern and cosmopolitan space, where shoppers and visitors can experience their aspirational desires such as connecting to the global space — technology hot spot, food court, small theatre for movies, etc.

In a December 16, 2011 document by the PIOJ, titled, A Growth-Inducement Strategy for Jamaica in the Short and Medium Term, it was noted that the “Kingston Lifestyle Centre offers potential investors the unique opportunity of being profitable while contributing to community empowerment. This should act as a catalyst to the important renewal and redevelopment of downtown Kingston.”

The document, written by then PIOJ Director General, Dr Gladstone Hutchinson and Professor Donald J Harris, lead consultant at the PIOJ's Growth Secretariat, listed the potential core features of the centre.

POTENTIAL CORE FEATURES OF THE CENTRE

• A major Community Policing Station that conveys a secured environment, coupled with humanness and kindness that is socially “architectured” as the emotional gateway of the centre and path to its desirable and unique place — identity experience.

• Financial, banking and business services targeting MSME clients and residents.

• Food court with Jamaican and international culinary variety .

• Movie theatre that doubles as performance stage, lecture hall and staging place for live taping of local production.

• Telecommunication network technology “hot zone”. This would commoditize consumers' access to the globalised world and relationships with others that are more diverse and widespread.

• Superette with pharmacy (10,000 square feet) designed for customers walking or using route taxis and public transport.

• Extensive green social space which includes a therapeutic water display and a dinner-theatre amphitheatre.

• Commoditising of social and cultural activities and spaces as part of the brand. This could include a town hall space for democratic engagement and discourse on civil society issues, which would double as community meeting spaces during school hours and tutorial, mentoring and study spaces during designated afternoon/evening and weekends.

The Hutchinson and Harris report stated “the clustering of these assets into an exclusive entity that offers a distinctive urban, cosmopolitan, commercial experience, and one whose economic investment offers sustained competitive returns, would be catalytic in the Downtown redevelopment effort”.

According to the report, “It could conciliate the downtown renewal efforts, by creating an example of mobilising capital to awaken and cultivate the latent and unorganised economic assets of downtown Kingston. It could also become a portable model for exploiting opportunities in the urban centres of Portmore and Montego Bay.”