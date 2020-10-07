Musson Jamaica acquires Massy Holdings IT and communications business

Musson (Jamaica) Limited has completed the acquisition of Massy Holdings Limited's regional information technology and communications line of business, Massy Technologies.

But Musson has not disclosed how much it paid for one of the largest and most prominent information technology and communications providers in the Caribbean.

Massy Technologies offers its customers information technologies and communication solutions, including design, implementation, managed services and system maintenance in five countries: Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, Barbados and Guyana.

Musson completed the acquisition through its newly formed subsidiary PBS Technology Group which is a distinct legal entity from Musson's other information technology subsidiary Productive Business Solutions and will be managed independently by Massy Technologies' executive team led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ian John.

Following a transition period and requisite approvals, Musson intends to combine PBS Technology Group and Productive Business Solutions to create the foremost information technology solutions provider across both the Caribbean and Central America.

The combined businesses will have more than US$250 million of annual revenue, operate in 19 countries, and have more than 2,100 information technology professionals.

“Our team has built a leading information technology and communications business with long-standing clients, deep relationships with global vendors and strong technical capabilities,” said John.

“We are pleased to be joining the Musson Group. We share a common belief in the growth opportunity ahead of us and look forward to working together to take the business to the next level,” added John.

In commenting on the transaction, PB Scott, the chairman and CEO of Musson said: “Massy Technologies owns a high-quality portfolio of mission critical technology and communications businesses and is managed by an exceptional team of talented professionals. We are privileged to welcome them to the Musson Group. Together our two information technology businesses, PBS and PBS Technology Group, will create an unrivalled platform that covers the Caribbean and Central America.

“Our increased scale and combined resources will allow us to better serve our clients and offer exceptional value to global technology brands seeking to do business in our region. This is particularly true in the current environment which has accelerated the pace of technological adoption and highlighted its vital importance to our economic recovery.”

The Musson Group is a diversified holding company which owns controlling stakes in a number of public and private companies, including Seprod Limited, General Accident Insurance Company (Jamaica) Limited, Productive Business Solutions Limited, InterLinc Group Limited, T Geddes Grant (Distributors) Limited and Canopy Insurance Limited.