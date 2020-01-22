Mystic Mountain supports schools recycling plastic

As private sector efforts to help reduce the use of plastic continues to expand, St Ann tourism entity Mystic Mountain has added its support through its Youth Environment and Tourism Project (YETP) to promoting recycling in schools.

In September, 2019, the private sector-led Recycling Partners of Jamaica Limited (RPJ) announced the launch of its annual ECO Champions competition in schools across the island.The competition is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI).

Last week in Ocho Rios RPJ participated in the official launch of the Mystic Mountain Foundation's (MMF) Youth Environment & Tourism Project (YETP) to promote recycling in schools under the theme 'Learn about it, talk about it'.

YETP is an ongoing initiative geared towards improving existing environmental clubs/groups in primary and secondary schools through 'edutainment', while incorporating alternative energy source and environmental best practices at Mystic Mountain Jamaica.

Already partners on Mystic Mountain's recycling efforts, YETP was a natural match between the RPJ and the foundation. The entities signed an MOU in 2019 to expand the work of the programme into high schools in St Ann, St Mary and Trelawny.

The three key areas of the partnership are to focus on the development of an active school environmental programme; making Rainforest Bobsled Jamaica at Mystic Mountain a central point for group edutainment activities; and the increased separation of garbage and recycling of bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics.

As part of the programme, the foundation will donate equipment such as collection bags, bins and gloves to participating schools, and provide awards and prizes for the best performing institutions. The RPJ will be in charge of collections and recycling efforts.

Scores of students attended the launch and were fully engaged as RPJ Chairman Dr Damien King spoke about the importance of recycling noting in Ocho Rios.

“Students, you are the future of Jamaica, and this is the land where many of you will grow up and continue to live. So develop the habit of recycling now, so that you can enjoy the beauty of our country well into your future,” Dr King noted.

Students from the participating schools were given badges for their positions as Environmental Wardens, at their respective institutions. There was also a presentation of prizes for the winners of the first YETP round that took place in 2019.