National Supply opens in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, National Supply, one of Jamaica's largest and most comprehensive industrial hardware companies, recently opened its newly constructed shopping centre and 24,000 square feet hardware and construction store at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay.

This major development by National Supply sees the company cementing its place in the western city's commercial life, some 12 years after starting operations there.

National Supply's director of sales and marketing, Donovan Chen-See, said the construction of a permanent home for the company in Montego Bay demonstrates a deep commitment to the city's people and the western region, who have been unwavering in their support for the company.

The construction of the multimillion-dollar complex took 16 months and has seven distinct commercial spaces, including state-of-the-art National Supply Hardware and Construction that consists of merchandise and customer service departments, administrative offices, a warehouse, training facilities, showroom and service centre – similar facilities to those offered at the company's Kingston store at 60 Constant Spring Road.

Chen-See says customers, even those from Ocho Rios to Negril, can expect even greater engagement at their newly opened Montego Bay store and shopping centre. He said the MoBay location would also be home to established companies or those relocating their operations in the city. These companies include Campbell's Office Supplies, tile and home finishing store Bahama Traders, electrical suppliers LS Duhaney and Company/AAA Electrical Supplies.

The company's director says the opening of its new location, notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen them increase their staff in Montego Bay with the hiring of new team members to ensure that customers are well served.

“We'll also continue our philanthropic outreach to the communities [where] we conduct business by sponsoring the Montego Bay Boys and Girls Club basketball and netball teams, while offering support to other organisations and individuals,” Chen-See noted.