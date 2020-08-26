NCB Foundation hosts first ideathon to empower youth

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) Foundation with support of The Trust for the Americas, and The Mico University College hosted the first of its kind hybrid 'Ideathon' at the NCB ICON Lab.

The two-day 'Ideathon', held on August 13-14, centred on how youth participants' can refine their ideas into feasible ventures that could solve real challenges in Jamaica, such as mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Challenged to use 'The Business Model Canvas' method, this was further broken down into three topics for participants to address and create solutions for preserving the economy in a socially distant society, using waste materials productively, and taking care of the most vulnerable in society.

Students present at the NCB ICON Lab worked with those remotely through online breakout sessions via Zoom.

The programme culminated in a final pitch of their ideas to a judging panel of representatives from each partner organisation: Maria Fernanda Sierra, project manager, Trust for the Americas; Anastasia Whyte, head of digital research development and analytics within the digital business unit, NCB; Franklyn Bennett, director of The School of Continuing Studies, Mico University; and Tanjay Holmes, exams coordinator, Overseas Examination Commission.

This 'Ideathon' kick-started the series of events and activations that will take place under the ICON Lab, which is located at The Mico University College.

The NCB ICON Lab offers youth between 16-30 years old access to state-of-the-art technology and coaching to promote digital, entrepreneurship, and life skills. An acronym for innovative, creative, outstanding, and nationalistic, ICON Lab is the first to provide skills for tomorrow to vulnerable youth in Jamaica and facilitates leadership and job-readiness combined with innovation and entrepreneurship.

“All of us have had to pivot to ensure that the lockdown was not a lockout, because COVID-19 is not going away in a hurry, and this second spike we're experiencing in Jamaica is going to take all of our creative juices to ensure we don't atrophy, but instead survive and be stronger,” noted Thalia Lyn, chairman of NCB Foundation.

“We are cognisant that tools are essential to develop entrepreneurial ventures for the leaders of future generations. An ideation hub such as this creates an environment, a space that fully supports entrepreneurship and provides sources of motivation, ideas, information, advice, business partners, employees, and customers. By providing an incubator for Jamaican youth with business ideas and proposals, we are watering the seeds that will later blossom, and fruit — ultimately creating a better, hopeful future for our Jamaican society,” she emphasised.

The Mico Foundation, as an active partner in the initiative, was also pleased with both the online and in-person sessions. Andrew Samuels, research, entrepreneurship, and outreach officer at The Mico University College, added that, “We will continue to provide the opportunities and support conditions in facilitating national and regional development by offering continued education to satisfy the market needs in a client-conducive context. We will therefore continue to drive the development of courses and programmes that facilitates youth empowerment and hinge heavily on problem-based learning and critical thinking as we play our role in national development.”