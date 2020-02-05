NCB lost heavily on its commercial and consumer banking segment in 2019
Only business line not to make a profit in 2019
National Commercial Bank (NCB) is reporting heavy losses on its commercial and consumer banking segment last year, which declined by $3.2 billion or 278%.
The losses came mainly from NCB's Jamaican and Bermudan portfolios.
In it's just-approved 2018-2019 annual report, NCB explained that the credit impairment losses on both the Jamaican and Bermudian portfolios have affected the commercial and consumer banking segment performance. Impairment charges grew by $3.1 billion. The commercial and consumer banking segment was the only business line that recorded a loss. All the other six business segments — payment services, corporate banking, treasury and correspondent banking, wealth, asset management and investment banking, life insurance and pension fund management and general insurance — were profitable in 2019.
The segment, which carries the largest costs, given infrastructure and staffing requirements, recorded a net operating loss of $414 million, a decline of $3.2 billion from the prior year, despite an increase in external revenue of $2.6 billion or 10 per cent driven by improved net interest income. Operating expenses increased by $628 million to $15.7 billion, up four per cent.
During the year this segment focused on strengthening relationship management and reach with the small & medium-sized enterprises, while targeting other business customers who were previously underserved or unserved.
INSURANCE AND PENSION FUND MANAGEMENT
The business line with the biggest jump in profits for 2019 was insurance and pension fund management, which registered a 97 per cent increase to $18.7 billion, up by $9.2 billion.
The five months of profits from Guardian Holdings, which was acquired last year by NCB, contributed significantly to the improvement in the bottom line.
NCB Insurance had a good year, benefiting from improved spread performance and reserve releases. External revenues earned for the year totalled 52.2 billion, an increase of 274 per cent as a result of the consolidation of Guardian financials.
Corporate banking was the second-best earner with $5.2 billion in operating profit, an increase of 53 per cent or $1.8 billion. This area of business offers banking services, including loans and other credit products, to large corporate clients.
During the year the corporate banking segment strategically focused its effort on growing the loan portfolio regionally, whilst capitalising on the improved Jamaican economy. This resulted in net interest income growing by $1.9 billion or 51 per cent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy