NCBJ makes board changes
...Michael Lee-Chin no longer chairman
The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) recently announced several changes to its board composition.
A release on Monday from the NCB Financial Group informed that this move was effected as the bank continues to review the structure of its boards and leadership teams, in a bid to enhance its corporate governance and leadership frameworks.
These adjustments come on the heels of the entity becoming a multinational group following the acquisition of a majority interest in Clarien Bank Limited and Guardian Holdings Limited.
In advising of the changes to personnel, which took effect on November 30, the following adjustments were said to be made to the NCBJ Board.
“Michael Lee-Chin will cease to be chairman but will remain as a director and as chairman of the Board of NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG), while Patrick Hyton will take up the post vacated by him as chairman of the NCBJ Board. Thalia Lyn also resigned as a director of NCBJ, but will remain as a director of NCBFG and chair of the NCB Foundation. Oliver Mitchell Jr resigned as a director of NCBJ, however he will remain as a director of NCBFG,” the release outlined.
