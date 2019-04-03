Network of Caribbean Chambers to be launched in Barbados

CHAMBERS of Commerce from across the Caribbean are gathering in Barbados on 1 - 2 April 2019 to formally launch the Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM).

Executive directors or CEOs of 16 Chambers of Commerce from the following countries are expected to be in attendance: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname.

The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) will be represented by its CEO, Trevor Fearon. According to Fearon, the JCC's Board and Executive are fully committed to the network as it will facilitate the efforts of Jamaican businesses to increase inter-regional trade.

The objectives of CARICHAM are to:

• Promote trade and investment in the Caribbean and with other international trading partners

• Facilitate capacity building opportunities for members and representatives of the Chambers of Commerce

• Foster innovation and strategic collaboration among members to increase the global competitiveness of our industries

• Identify and undertake training, and facilitate other cooperation programmes that will benefit the membership of the chambers, as well as the next generation of Caribbean business leaders

• Develop and share business-to-business market intelligence

• Share experiences and best practice in areas such as: trade and investment, renewable energy/energy efficiency, disaster risk reduction and climate change

• Foster innovation and strategic collaboration among members to increase the global competitiveness of our industries.

The Memorandum of Understanding to formally establish the network will be presented to stakeholders at the launch and it is anticipated that participants will review and finalise an action plan that is intended to guide its work. The meeting will consider approaches to improve cooperation on issues related to disaster risk reduction, trade facilitation and promotion, knowledge sharing, advocacy and a regional membership value programme.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity for the executive directors and CEOs to interact with regional and international development partners.

The launch of CARICHAM is being supported by a number of stakeholders including: The United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction, the European Union, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the Department for Emergency Management, the Caribbean Media Corporation, the Caricom Secretariat, Compete Caribbean and the Caribbean Export Development Agency.