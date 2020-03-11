New Fortress Energy starts LNG operations at Jamalco power plant

New Fortress Energy last Tuesday began commercial operations of its gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant at the Jamalco refinery in Halse Hall, Clarendon, and hailed the development as another milestone achievement in Jamaica's transition to natural gas.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of the region's first combined heat and power plant,” a company release quotes Wes Edens, chairman and founder of New Fortress Energy. “A project of this magnitude would not be possible without the collaborative efforts of the Government, Jamalco, and other key stakeholders who worked hand in hand with us from the beginning. This tremendous partnership is a great milestone for Jamaica's economic and environmental progress.”

The CHP plant, the only one of its kind in the Caribbean, will supply up to 100 megawatts of power to Jamaica Public Service Company's (JPS) national electricity grid as well as provide Jamalco with more than 280,000 pounds of steam per hour, improving the refinery's energy efficiency.

Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology Fayval Williams commended the company on the achievement, saying “This is no doubt a symbolic, milestone achievement for New Fortress Energy and for Jamaica's energy sector. We look forward to reaping the benefits of this project as we continue to usher in a new era in energy security and economic prosperity for Jamaica.”

New Fortress Energy first started Jamaica's transition to liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2015 with the build out of its state-of-the-art LNG terminal in Montego Bay, which converted JPS's 145-megawatt Bogue power plant from diesel to natural gas.

In 2019 New Fortress and the Government unveiled the historic floating storage regasification terminal in Old Harbour, which provides natural gas to South Jamaica Power Company's new 190-megawatt gas-fired power plant in Old Harbour, and the CHP plant at Jamalco.

In addition to providing direct and indirect employment to hundreds of residents, New Fortress Energy said as part of its corporate social responsibility it continues to engage in community upliftment projects, in partnership with the residents, including road rehabilitation and improvement works, installing street lights, and building sidewalks and embankments.