New Kingston smart city initiative gets big boost

The long awaited development of New Kingston as Jamaica's first smart city has gotten a big boost to accelerate the project, which has been talked about for nearly a decade.

The project implementer, Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has been awarded funding in the amount of US$500,000 to advance the project in New Kingston, which is Jamaica's premier business district. The funding from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) is intended to help JPS identify and deploy smart technologies and develop a road map for broader implementation of smart cities throughout the country.

The parties recently signed a Technical Assistance agreement, which will see the USTDA providing funding to help determine the technical, financial and economic viability of the proposed smart city project for Jamaica. The grant will help JPS to build on its smart city pilot project in New Kingston, and develop a roadmap for the broader implementation of smart cities throughout the country.

JPS has selected Virginia-based, Tuatara Group with expertise in infrastructure development to carry out the assistance, which also will create opportunities for US companies to export cutting edge ICT and energy solutions. The USTDA grant funding will be paid directly to Tuatara, which will execute the project on JPS' behalf.

The initiative is the second partnership of this nature between JPS and USTDA and will build on the smart street lighting infrastructure upgrade currently under way with Tuatara following an earlier USTDA award.

In 2016, USTDA provided JPS with technical assistance grant funding to determine the technical and economic viability of a Smart LED Streetlight programme and potential related smart grid project throughout Jamaica

That project is aiming to implement over 110,000 LED streetlights across the island along with intelligent controls and metering by the end of 2021. The New Kingston smart city demonstration will evaluate potential smart city solutions in areas including a smart grid, intelligent transportation, potable water supply, safety and security, solid waste, public health and environmental services.

When implemented, New Kingston could become the first smart city in the Caribbean. There were talks of developing a smart city in the north coast resort of Montego Bay but nothing much has happened, as it appears that the initiative is yet to get off the ground.

JPS's President and Chief Executive Officer Michel Gantois was quoted as saying the technical assistance grant from USTDA will provide a big boost to JPS's vision for a smart city in New Kingston, pointing out that JPS cannot do this alone.

“The establishment of a smart city requires public-private partnerships, as well as the active involvement of stakeholders across sectors,” Gantois said.