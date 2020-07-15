New medical facility opens today in Kingston

There is a new family medical facility in Jamaica, Health Renew Medical Center, which is the culmination of determination, financial risk, patriotism and defying the odds.

Its principal, family medicine physician Dr Kerone Thomas, was determined that the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't going to stop her dream of returning to Jamaica, the country of her birth to make a substantial contribution to the community. Today the Health Renew Medical Center will be officially opened at 11 South Avenue Shop 7, Kingston 5.

The Jamaica Observer Business Report sought to get from Dr Thomas the capital outlay for the health facility, which plans to offer a variety of specialised medical services. However, she responded, “cost I will not disclose. It was a lot.”

When asked about the staff complement Dr Thomas explained that in this initial phase there are two full-time individuals aside from herself. “A receptionist and a nurse... in the future we will seek to get more specialists on board but currently I have an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist and an international neurologist.

STRONG DETERMINATION

Dr Thomas said that she was determined not to allow COVID-19 to slow down her dream to open a medical facility in Jamaica, pointing out that “my facility was in motion way before COVID. We started preparations from as far back as October 2019.”

However, she admitted that COVID did cause a delay as the initial official opening was set for last April but “I decided to still proceed despite COVID because health care is an essential service. Everyone will always need a doctor. My facility has no bells and whistles; the goal is as simple as our motto; We strive to provide a higher standard of care.”

Dr Thomas stated that Health Renew Medical Center aspires to provide a number of medical services. These services include basic general practitioner tasks like adult and paediatric well care exams, preventative care, and problem-based care for chronic ailments.

Aside from these basic medical services, Dr Thomas plans to focus on women's health most specifically sexual disease treatment, prevention and education among teenager and young adults. This would include treatment and extensive patient education of HIV and other STDs.

Mental health will not be forgotten, as Dr Thomas says +there will be counselling visits, focus groups and information regarding community services available. Other services like concierge medicine and aesthetic IV services are on the list to come.

Lastly, having extensive experience in hospital medicine abroad, Dr Thomas wants to offer travel medicine services. This includes providing vaccinations for children and adults.

LEAVING BEHIND

Dr Thomas is leaving behind a successful medical practice in the United States to venture into medicine in Jamaica, which is a big gamble that she is optimistic will pay off overtime.

Dr Thomas is the founder of the Student National Medical Association (SNMA) at Ross University Chapter in the US. SNMA is an organisation for under-represented premedical and medical students.

Her chapter is the largest chapter in the organisation throughout the world. Prior to that, she served as president, vice-president and editor in chief/founder of the Undergraduate SNMA chapter: Rebecca Lee PreMedical Association at Syracuse University.

“In undergrad, I conducted extensive research on Cytochalasin B and precancer cells. My work was featured in several research presentations.”

Dr Thomas publications include— 'A Case of Mollerets Meningitis'—a case study that was published in the peer review journal, Journal of Family Doctor 2013.