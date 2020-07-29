New medical facility to operate in paperless environment
Cloud solutions will be used for bookings, distribution of prescriptions
Jamaica's latest medical facility Health Renew Medical Center will be operating in a totally paperless environment offering tele and virtual medicine, thus creating a higher standard of care for patients.
This new family medical facility, which was recently officially opened week in Jamaica at 11 South Avenue Shop 7, Kingston 10, will have a full spectrum of specialists available for consultations. Health Renew Medical Center principal, family medicine physician Dr Kerone Thomas, is hoping to grow the centre into a full fledge hospital in the near future.
Dr Thomas expressed everything will be done online using cloud solutions from bookings to distribution of prescriptions.
“Patients check in online, appointments are done online and all your [medical] notes, everything is online,” Dr Thomas explained.
She disclosed that the medical centre has already assembled international health professionals, who are available for consultations and can fly down to Jamaica at a moment's notice for medical emergencies. Dr Thomas declared that Health Renew Medical is already in the field of tele-medicine and will be beefing up this area of practice given COVID-19, which has seen more patients utilising this form of medical care.
The term tele-medicine refers specifically to the treatment of various medical conditions without seeing the patient in person. Health care providers may use tele-health platforms like live video, audio, or instant messaging to address a patient's concerns and diagnose their condition remotely.
TELE-MEDICINE VS VIRTUAL MEDICINE
While conceding that tele-medicine is not widely available in Jamaica with only a few providers, Dr Thomas explained with COVID-19 and the social distancing protocols more patients are opting to go the route of tele-medicine rather than the traditional doctor's visit. She pointed to another area of medicine that her medical center will be offering, which is virtual medicine, which is a step above tele-medicine.
Virtual medicine is a broad term that encompasses all the ways health care providers remotely interact with their patients. This form of treatment by physicians uses live video, audio, and instant messaging to communicate with patients remotely.
Dr Thomas made the point that both tele-medicine and virtual medicine are much cheaper than the traditional doctor's visit as well as is more expeditious, particularly as it regards renewal of prescription medication.
For her medical centre a traditional doctor's visit is for $4,500 while virtual visit is $2,500.
