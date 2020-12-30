New push for accelerated CSME

TWO of Jamaica's more prominent private sector leaders, PB Scott and William Mahfood, are pushing for an accelerated Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) through the recently established Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO).

CPSO, which is dedicated to the full implementation of the CSME, has won a seat at meetings of Caricom Heads of Government and will ensure that the region's private sector has representation in the policymaking process at the regional level.

The CSME is a Caribbean Community (Caricom) initiative that would integrate member states into a single economic unit.

The end result would be the free movement of capital, services, technology, and skilled professionals within the region. However, the process has been limping along after more than 20 years of debates and much promises by member states.

Speaking with Jamaica Observer, Scott and Mahfood — founding members of CPSO — expressed in no uncertain terms their grave discomfort with the pace of implementing the CSME in all its forms. Pointing to the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which was signed in July 2001 and paved the way for the implementation of the CSME, both businessmen stopped short of saying the CSME remains but a dream.

Scott, who heads Mussons Group, is the deputy chairman of CPSO and is particularly concerned about the free movement of labour and services which, he argued, is currently not free at all. CPSO is chaired by Gervase Warner, the CEO of Massy Group in Trinidad, with Mahfood selected as one of Jamaica's representatives to the executive committee, the other being Scott.

Scott told the Business Observer that the commitment to free movement of labour and services has not happened, while pointing to the imperative for Caricom to ensure that the CSME becomes a reality.

“The most important part of economic development is the harnessing of human productivity and potential. Therefore, in a region where we have had a consistent brain drain we need to make it easier for people to fulfil their aspiration within Caricom and not external to this,” Scott explained.

He pointed out that if Jamaica needs engineers and Trinidad produces them, for example, then the free movement of labour would create a more dynamic labour market and would fill the market void, thus improving productivity. This, Scott added, may work vice versa with regard to expertise in tourism which can be exported throughout the region.

The Mussons Group boss argued that CPSO sees Caricom as the domestic market of Caribbean nations, adding that for the region to grow it is imperative that private companies expand their sales throughout the region. “Caricom cannot be an academic construct developed in a vacuum without the input of the private sector,” he said.

In order to fulfil the free market potential, Scott said it is essential that there is free movement of services and people.

Arguing that Jamaica has a developed services industry, Scott said that “the export of services needs to be as important as the export of physical goods”.

Today, Jamaica imports physical goods from Caricom duty-free, yet the country cannot export its services easily in order to pay for these physical goods. Pointing out that this is not a free market, Scott concluded that Caricom can only work with full integration of the marketplace, and the free movement of labour, goods and services.

He posited that for Jamaica the CSME is essential, given that the country is a service-oriented economy having established the most mature and established financial regulations, with the deepest capital markets and the largest stock market. In addition, Jamaica produces so many lawyers, accountants, doctors and nurses [that] “CSME works for Jamaica if the free movement of services is included, because our comparative advantage in services will allow for exports of these services to pay for the imports.”

Mahfood, who heads one of Jamaica's biggest distribution companies, Wisynco Group, is supporting the recent ruling by Caricom's Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) based on single market and economy rules.

“The recent ruling regarding the export of soaps in the region is fair, based on the current regimes under a single market and economy,” Mahfood said. “I believe that we must look to enhance our productivity and add more value to our manufacturing if we really want to compete with our extra regional Latin American countries.”

COTED ruled last month that Jamaica, through the Trade Board, should not issue any Certificates of Origin for soaps manufactured under the current manufacturing process in Jamaica.

“The CSME is not just movement or trade in goods and Jamaica may not have the manufacturing base of Trinidad, but we do have tremendous opportunities in services and labour provision to the region, therefore movement of persons becomes critical to our success as well,” said Mahfood.

He explained that one of the primary objectives and expectations of the CPSO is “to hold the politicians across the region accountable on the CSME implementation. This would be our surest sign of success if we achieve the furtherance of these objectives”.