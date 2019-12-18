Nigeria's Buhari signs off on record budget
ABUJA, Nigeria (AFP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday signed off on a record budget, ratcheting up ambitious spending goals as the country struggles to bolster its stuttering economy.
The budget for 2020 was well up from last year at 10.6 trillion naira — US$34.6 billion (31 billion euros) at the central bank's official exchange rate.
It was based on a projected price for crude oil of US$57 per barrel and output of 2.18 million barrels a day in Africa's leading producer.
The government predicted growth would reach 2.93 per cent as Nigeria tries to shake off the hangover after emerging from its deepest recession in decades in 2017.
Buhari was elected for a final four-year term in February on pledges to boost the economy and create jobs for Nigeria's young and rapidly expanding population.
But the government has consistently failed to fulfil its ambitious spending targets in previous years.
“With today's global oil market outlook and our strategic approach to revenue growth, we are optimistic that we will be able to finance the 2020 budget,” Buhari said as he signed it into law.
The authorities are trying to increase revenues as they look to wean Nigeria, one of Africa's largest economies, off oil.
They plan to increase value-added tax from 5 to 7.5 per cent.
Parliament increased the budget from the 10.33 trillion naira spending plan that Buhari presented to it in October.
Lawmakers said the increase was aimed at increasing funds for national security, road infrastructure, mines and steel development, health and other social needs.
For the first time in years, the budget was passed and approved on schedule as Buhari's ruling party now holds sway in parliament.
Debt servicing is expected to gobble up some 2.3 trillion naira of expenditures in 2020, while the deficit will be 1.52 per cent of GDP.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy