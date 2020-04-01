No clearance of goods for people in quarantine
Jamaica and many other countries have been negatively affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The impact of this virus has had unprecedented and far-reaching effects globally. It is therefore crucial that the public and private sector, and Jamaicans on a whole, work together in mitigating its impact.
Therefore, in keeping with public health measures to combat this virus, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is reminding passengers who entered Jamaica on or after March 18 and are in self-quarantine to refrain from proceeding to any port to effect the clearance of goods, as this will not be facilitated until their quarantine period has ended.
The agency is also urging other people in quarantine to adhere to the requisite health protocols and guidelines of the quarantine period, as together we seek to effectively combat this pandemic.
Customers who must visit our corporate offices are also being asked to cooperate with security personnel with respect to using the hand sanitisers provided by the organisation.
The JCA takes this opportunity to encourage customers to utilise its online channels, such as 'Live Chat' and its Customer Relationship and Feedback Form, located on its website: www.jacustoms.gov.jm, to make queries or to lodge reports. They may also email our customer service representatives at public.relations@jca.gov.jm and quick.response@jca.gov.jm, or telephone 876-922-5140-8.
The agency remains fully committed to serving our stakeholders and our country.
