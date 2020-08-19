No ease expected in FX situation any time soon

As the Jamaican dollar continues to hit record lows, the news is not good as there is not expected to be any ease in the near future of the country's foreign currency situation.

In fact, central bank Governor Richard Byles has declared that Jamaica can brace for a substantial decline in net foreign currency inflows, as the country's current account of the balance of payments is expected to worsen. This means foreign currency access for business and personal purposes will get even tighter and will result in further devaluation of the local currency, which has already hit $150 to US$1.

At the close of trading on Monday, the dollar further slipped to $150.70 its highest trading rate ever.

Speaking at a Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) digital conference last Friday, Byles disclosed that the bank is anticipating that Jamaica will record a current account deficit in the range of 6.0 – 7.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the fiscal year.

This represents a significant deterioration compared with the deficit of 1.1 per cent of GDP in fiscal year 2019/20. He cited as a major contributor for the projected fallout in the external accounts the dwindling fortunes of Jamaica's tourism sector.

Tourism has suffered significantly because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in the sector closing for three months, losing hundreds of millions in hard currency earnings. On the positive side, Governor Byles told the conference, held under the theme 'Crossing the Chasm: The Road to Economic Recovery' that remittances have shown healthy performances in May, June, and July, “though we are not assured they can continue to overperform”.

He said the central bank is anticipating some benefit from a decline in oil prices for the fiscal year, while other imports are expected to fall in the context of a slowdown in economic activity. So too will net portfolio inflows decline.

Overall, the bank's expectation is for a substantial decline in net foreign currency inflows to Jamaica this fiscal year, within the range of between US$800 million and US$1.4 billion, Governor Byles stated. Consequently, the outlook is for Jamaica's gross reserves to fall by US$500 to US$800 million this fiscal year.

“The combination of these lower foreign currency inflows and periods of increased demand for foreign currency implies a significant financing gap,” he said.

This has resulted in episodes of sharp depreciation in the exchange rate since end of March 2020, which the governor emphasised has taken place even while the central bank has been augmenting foreign exchange (FX) liquidity to the market.

Given the slowdown in the economy as a result of COVID-19, there has been a slight worsening of non-performing loans since the onset of the pandemic. This, Governor Byles said, was expected, however, the financial system remains well capitalised and able to safely dispense with its obligations.

One impact of this crisis on the financial system, he highlighted, has been a fall in loan demand growth.

“The crisis appears to have disproportionately affected consumer and personal lending, as opposed to businesses credit,” Byles said. “Growth in business loans remained relatively strong at 18.2 per cent at May 2o2o, the same growth rate recorded in February. But, personal loans growth dropped to 10 per cent at May 2020 from 15 per cent at February.”

He said the strong growth in business lending has been driven by increased demand for working capital as well as loans that were already in the pipeline. According to Byles, “As it relates to the impact of the shock on Jamaican dollar liquidity, the main concern of the bank surrounds the distribution of liquidity under stressed conditions. By this we mean the movement of liquidity from some types of financial institutions to others.”