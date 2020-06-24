No more manual application for scrap metal exporters

JAMAICA Customs is informing that effective Monday, June 22, 2020, all scrap metal exporters requiring permits from Trade Board Limited (TBL) will be required to register through the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) portal at www.jswift.gov.jm, as manual applications will no longer be accepted by the TBL.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the TBL, Douglas Webster described the move as a timely one, considering the thrust to re-energise Jamaican exports by, among other things, making related transactions easier to carry out.

He indicated that the trade board is “delighted to put in practice something that has been discussed for a long time. 'Single Window' is a game changer for the exporters and importers and, by extension, for Jamaica” .

Webster added: “The main features of JSWIFT for scrap metal exporters include the ability to attach required documents, submit payments, and view the status of an application.”

“Scrap metal exporters who are applying for permits would usually submit a number of physical documents such as a completed application form, certificate of bond, TCC, proof of registration by Jampro, certificate of incorporation, TRN, valid ID, police record, among others,” he pointed out.

Andre Williams, chief information officer (CIO) of Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) and project manager for JSWIFT, stated that “the automated services, involving online licensing and permit applications now being introduced for exports, is the first for the sector and is a major step in the right direction for improving service delivery”.

“Based on our interaction with exporters, this is indeed a welcomed change and a drastic improvement from what previously existed,” he added.

Webster noted that his staff is fully prepared for this and has received extensive training from the JSWIFT team.

For further information, exporters may contact the JSWIFT Client Support Team at: support@jswift.gov.jm or info@jswift.gov.jm; or by telephone at 876-750-3096-7. They may also contact TBL at info@tradeboard.gov.jm.