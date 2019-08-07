No need to be picking winners for growing the economy says IMF rep to Jamaica

The Jamaican economy is becoming more sophiscated and no longer needs to be picking winning industries for stimulus packages to grow national production.

That's the word from Internationl Monetary Fund (IMF) representative to Jamaica, Dr Constant Lonkeng Ngouana, who explained that this sophiscation is manifesting itself in a number of ways, such as the recent initiatives by the banking sector to address some of the roadblocks in accessing capital by the micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He emphasised that the banking sector on its own and without any Government push or help has sought to correct this problem — more evidence of the sophiscation of the Jamaican market.

Addressing members of Bethel Baptist Church recently, Dr Lonkeng said in return the MSMEs are attempting to open up their books and operations to become part of the financial inclusiveness being sought.

The IMF Jamaican representative observed that Jamaica's tax capacity has increased and its tax base has expanded over time in a seamless manner, owing to the sophication being exhibited by the market.

He also observed that tax incentives are being reduced to level the playing field rather than create distortions in giving incentives to some industries in the thrust of picking winners to grow the economy.

“Who are you to pick winners? Who are you to pick winners? What we should be doing is leveling the playing field,” Dr Lonkeng said. He contended that what Jamaica has been doing in the past is using tax incentives to attract businesses, which is not the right move.

According to Dr. Lonkeng, “the right move is to invest in your people, in your infrastructure to make investments locally attractive to foreigners, who will come once you have an educated and skilled labour force”.

The IMF local representative pointed to certain positive economic indicators that Jamaica is heading in the right direction.

These include unemployment which more than halved to 7.8 per cent in April 2019 — which is an all time low coming from 16.3 per cent in April 2013, youth unemployment halving to 19.5 per cent in six years, poverty down to 17.1 per cent, which is a nine-year low and growth while improving, remains lacklustre.

He made the point that Jamaica is generating jobs, even though the economy is not growing as much as expected.

Dr Lonkeng sought to change the narrative of the IMF being an institution whose policy prescriptions have made things worse rather than better for countries that have sought its help.

He pointed to Jamaica as one of its success stories.

Tuesday's presentation is seen as part of an outreach programme of the IMF office in Jamaica targeting the church with its wide demographic of Jamaicans. The church is specifically targeted as this group has never been brought into the fray in terms of public education by the IMF.

The programme aims to educate church people, in particular, and the general populace by extension about the IMF, its mandate, and programmes with Jamaica.