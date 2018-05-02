Non-stop flights between Jamaica and Colombia soon

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has announced plans by South America's second largest airline, Avianca, to begin non-stop flights between Jamaica and Colombia within 12 months.

The new development comes following a meeting between Bartlett and Avianca Airline executives at their Bogota, Colombia headquarters.

The airline is keen on operating multiple flights per week between its Bogota, Colombia hub and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Bartlett was joined by JTB head, Donovan White; Senior Advisor/Strategist, Delano Seiveright; JTB Deputy Director of Tourism, Sales/USA and Latin America, Donnie Dawson, and other senior JTB and ministry officials.

“With this new development we are projecting in excess of 10,000 Colombian tourists and several thousand more tourists from Brazil and other key South American markets in coming years. We are very serious about dramatically increasing the number of Latin American tourists to Jamaica within the next two to three years — the biggest drawback has been very limited seamless air connectivity, that is now about to change,” Bartlett noted.

Operating over 6,000 flights per week, Avianca is Colombia's flag carrier and serves more than 100 direct destinations in 26 countries throughout the American and European continents with its modern fleet of 172 short-, medium-, and long-haul aircraft.

Statistics show that Jamaica welcomed over 32,000 Latin American tourists last year, a 16 per cent increase over the previous year. The country also saw a 12.7 per cent increase in the number of Latin American tourists in the first two months of this year over the same period last year. Most people from Latin American countries do not need a visa to enter Jamaica.

Commenting on his team's aggressive growth strategies, Bartlett noted, “Copa so far is our biggest partner and will in July increase to daily its flights between their massive Panama City hub and Montego Bay. This will bring to 11, the number of flights between Jamaica and Panama on a weekly basis. We also have Latam, the largest airline in South America also looking to regular service between their Lima, Peru hub and Montego Bay, Jamaica. With all these major airlines flying into Jamaica from their respective major hubs, we will have solid air connectivity with Latin America.”

Already, the JTB is coordinating with hundreds of tour operators and travel agents across Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia and other countries familiarisation trips in Jamaica as preparations are ramped up to welcome thousands more Latin American visitors.

Minister Bartlett and his team from the ministry and the JTB recently visited Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; Lima, Peru; and Bogota, Colombia, to meet with a range of travel industry stakeholders including airline executives, tour operators, travel agents, travel media and a number of government officials.