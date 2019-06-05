Hilton makes waves with Oceana plan

The 168-room former Oceana hotel, located in downtown Kingston and owned by PanJam Investments Limited, will be transformed into ROK Kingston and open its doors in 2020. The news came as Hilton yesterday announced the signing of ROK Hotel, Kingston, Tapestry Collection by Hilton — marking the brand's entry into the Caribbean for the first time.

Juan Corvinos, vice-resident, development, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton, revealed the strategy behind the move.

“Strategically focused on our expansion across the Caribbean and Latin America, we value the opportunity presented with Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” the vice-president explained. “With Tapestry Collection, we open the door to owners with unique, upscale hotels who seek to maintain their property's distinctive character, but also seek the benefits of the Hilton engine and our award-winning Hilton Honors programme.”

Stephen Facey, chairman and chief executive officer of PanJam, welcomed the exciting new joint venture between the two organisations.

“As Hilton continues to expand its presence throughout the Caribbean, we are excited to have the opportunity to support their growth and debut the Tapestry Collection brand in the region,” the chairman stated. “We recognise the value in collaborating with a well-respected global hospitality company such as Hilton, particularly as we work together to introduce travelers to authentic Kingston experiences, while offering them the brand's upscale accommodations.”

The property, currently known as Caribbean Place and, located at Ocean Boulevard on the Kingston waterfront, is a multi-purpose complex which, according to Hilton's press release, “will include retail, on-site entertainment, and commercial office spaces”.

In May of 2018, the Jamaica Observer reported that some shareholders of PanJam Investments Ltd were expressing reservations in the company's decision to develop hotel accomodations in the multi-purpose building, which also comprised office space. At the time, Chief Operating Officer Paul Hanworth, justified the company's decision.

“There is no doubt that there are those who continue to believe that downtown Kingston has no future. We don't share that view,” he was quoted as saying in the report. “We think that the waterfront in any city is the most valuable space, and I think you're going to find in the years to come that that will prove to be true. We are and will always be a leader in the development of real estate in Jamaica, and we think this is part of that leadership.”

It would seem that Hilton currently shares the optimism and belief in the downtown section of the city expressed by Hanworth, a year ago.

The Hilton press release made special mention of attractions in the area, explaining that the National Gallery of Jamaica and the world-famous historical site, Port Royal will be within reach of the hotel's guests, while the building itself overlooks the Kingston Harbour, the seventh-largest natural harbour in the world.

“With its deep roots in the community, the ROK Hotel, Kingston will offer guests an authentically local experience, coupled with the warm and welcoming hospitality of Jamaica,” affirmed Jenna Hackett, global head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

ROK Kingston will include a fitness centre, a large pool deck on the first floor, “flexible space for meetings and events”, lounge area, bar, restaurant and cafe.

The hotel will be a participant in the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty programme, providing members who book directly with “instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi, and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.”

As news of the deal between PanJam and Hilton spread on Wednesday it was shared by Delano Seiveright, senior advisor/strategist with the Ministry of Tourism, who posted the news on Facebook and referenced the growing renaissance of downtown Kingston.

“Downtown Kingston in transformation phase...new GraceKennedy HQ, new Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, new entertainment and dining options including Ribbiz on the waterfront, new commercial developments coming along, and much more,” wrote Seiveright.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a “portfolio of upscale, original hotels” launched in 2017. They are one of Hilton's 17 world-class brands, representing more than 5,700 properties globally.

The Oceana hotel was constructed in 1977 and was eventually leased to the Ministry of Health in 1997. The property was sold by the UDC to King Church Property Holdings Ltd a consortium representing Canadian developers, Downing Street Realty Partners and Jamaica Property Company Ltd, which was a member of the Pan Jamaica Group Of Companies. In 2017, PanJam, a subsidiary of Jamaica Property Company Ltd acquired Downing Street Caribbean Place Ltd and took full control of the property.