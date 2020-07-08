One Caribbean could start regional flights by next Sunday

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves says the Kingstown-based, One Caribbean, airline could begin regional flights as soon as next Sunday (July 12) as part of its efforts to fill the void left by cash-strapped regional carrier LIAT.

The major shareholder governments of LIAT have, with the exception of Antigua and Barbuda, agreed to place the airline into liquidation. But St John's has criticised the move and instead is urging support for the idea of a new company, LIAT 2020, to take over the operations of the financially strapped LIAT (1974) Limited, whose other major shareholder governments are Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, speaking a local radio programme, said he had held discussions last weekend with One Caribbean and a letter was supplied to him from the lessor of their planes.

“And they have immediately another SAAB 30-seater, it is really a 34-seater but they take off the back bench, so to speak, so that they can have more space for cargo so they run cargo. They accommodate 2,500 pounds of cargo,” said Gonsalves, adding that the airline operates two SAAB 30-seaters and a 19-seater aircraft.

Gonsalves said that One Caribbean could get another 30-seater aircraft within two weeks.

“One Caribbean has given us — that is to say, the Government — a proposal and they want to begin to move passengers on the 12th and I think they have been advertising that,” he said, noting that he was also due to have received another proposal from the locally-based SVG Air.