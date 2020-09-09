Online is not always right – JBDC deputy CEO

While the knee-jerk reaction to the economic disruption caused by COVID-19 is for many businesses to go online, for a successful outcome the transition has to be aligned with the business strategy, says Harold Davis, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC).

According to Davis, the business strategy will determine the value proposition that are delivered to clients.

“If most of your clients are offline, perhaps it does not make sense for you to be offering services online. There are many facilities, many tools that allow you to go online and develop a website and to be able to trade online quickly. But, if it's not aligned with your business strategy, you will find there is going to be some dissonance there,” Davis said.

“When you go online you become exposed immediately to the entire world. If you are not ready for that kind of business, that kind of change, it may not be aligned with your business strategy,” he added.

Davis noted that while the impacts of the pandemic have been detrimental to the economy, in particular the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME), he is of the opinion that now is the time for entrepreneurs to go back to the core of why they became entrepreneurs.

“COVID-19 is a pandemic that we had never seen before. Yes, you have to build your business model agile enough… understanding the risk profile of an environment and so on, but a pandemic of [this] magnitude is difficult to plan for or plan a business strategy for. The main lesson is the structure of your business and making the structure of your business robust enough. There are several opportunities that are going to come on the table because of this COVID-19 — we just have to be vigilant, be aware of it and go for it,” the deputy CEO emphasised.

As the Government's business development agency that assists with the creation and growth of MSMEs, JBDC offers technical and other services that includes product development, process development, and marketing strategy to the sector.

Davis further indicated that in the period of three and a half months, the JBDC has done some 40 different webinars online, including series 'JBDC Virtual Biz Zone' and 'Entrepreneur's Journey'.

“If you are in business, you [can] come to us with your business… and be very clear about where it is you want to go. Our advisors are equipped and trained to help you and to help you think through that process and structure solutions accordingly, to have you move from your point 'A' to your point 'B'.”