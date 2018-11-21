Opportunity in the age of robotics

There has been increased public discourse regarding the impact of robots and artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs as we currently know it. Will robots completely take over the jobs of humans? Will robots enhance our existing jobs by performing the more routine, mundane tasks and allowing humans more time for value added work?

A survey by The Royal Society of Arts in September warned that increasing automation and AI could see four (4) million United Kingdom (UK) private sector jobs replaced within a generation. They were not the only ones to make pessimistic estimates on the 'rise of the robots'.

Former US President Barrack Obama warned in an interview that “jobs are going away because of automation”, pointing to “driverless Uber” as one such example.

Increasing automation will have a huge impact on the world. Whilst some elements of manufacturing and services have faced continual disruption from technological advancement, the advent of AI and smart robotics threatens professional level jobs as never before. Driverless cars or Amazon's experiments with drone deliveries may be just the beginning of what computing power might replace. Many technologists and policymakers have dubbed this period 'IR4' or 'Industry 4.0' – the Fourth Industrial Revolution.'

For each pessimistic view on job loss due to the rise of the robots there is an opposing optimistic view on the benefits to be derived by humans from the use of robots.

When ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) conducted the global 'Generation Next' survey of 19,000 students and qualified accountants under the age of 36 — the generation most vulnerable to the impacts of innovation — 84% welcomed the advent of new technologies. This was not because today's aspiring accountants underestimate the threat posed to their career paths: two thirds expected automation to replace a large number of entry-level jobs in the near future.

What those surveyed did recognise, instead, was that the technology offered opportunities for new, more productive forms of work. Young professionals in shared services in particular see technology as an unprecedented opportunity to focus on much higher value added activity (84% of respondents globally).

What they and other finance professionals are able to recognise (perhaps more acutely than others outside the profession) is that straightforward number-crunching has always played a low-level role in the professional accountant's skill set.

While automation of basic data analysis is almost inevitable even at current levels of technology, there is no obvious reason to believe that the digital revolution will be able to substitute for the strategic vision and forward-thinking counsel that accountants can bring to a business.

At the World Congress of Accountants held recently, the chief executive of ACCA told delegates that “the ongoing automation of manual processes is radically reshaping entry level roles, and professional accountants are moving further up the value chain, [thus] strategic, analytical and interpersonal skills are needed much earlier on”.

Even as computers and the Internet have transformed the workplace in recent decades, accountants have grown increasingly important to the effective running of organisations. One reason for this is that businesses are navigating a globalised landscape where technology can destroy traditional industries and build entirely new ones in the space of only a few years, just as digital photography disrupted the growth of famous brands like Kodak and Polaroid.

Accountants should not be complacent with the view that the impact of robotics on their profession is way off in the distant future. Technology is already available which can be utilised in routine accounting processes. Robotic process automation (RPA) is software that can perform repetitive, high-volume tasks at rapid processing speeds, with precision.

Releasing accountants from performing some of the more routine tasks by utilising RPA will allow accountants additional time to undertake more complex and value added work.

Despite these benefits to be derived, companies may still be hesitant to adopt RPA for very valid reasons such as resistance of employees and a lack of understanding of how to utilise RPA in their processes.

In this ever-changing world, businesses appreciate the value of highly skilled accountants capable of thinking ahead and providing insightful guidance on investment, innovation and strategy — enabling firms to grow, adapt and build resilience. This is why qualified, professional accountants are highly sought after for C-Suite executive positions and that, in turn, is why so many younger accountants look towards the new machine age with ambition and optimism.

Crucially and perhaps unsurprisingly, given that business is, after all, about people, is the fact that the professional accountant of tomorrow will need to work just as hard at honing their interpersonal skills. These range from emotional intelligence to managing teams and communicating better with clients, through to developing the creativity and vision needed to exploit new commercial opportunities as they arise.

While we may ponder on the day when robots become indistinguishable from humans, in my view robotics is still some distance from being able to replicate processes which require complex and independent judgements. There is little purpose in competing with computers and AI when it comes to the speed of calculations or ability to process vast quantities of information. The accountant of tomorrow will need to focus on maximising those talents and skills that even the most advanced programming will have difficulty replicating.

As part of ACCA's ongoing research into the future of the profession, it is predicted that developing digital skills will play an essential role in the future relevance of finance professionals, and there is a lively discussion already underway about whether or not today's accountants should be learning to code.

Whilst more can be done to prepare the next generation to coexist with robots, it is indeed heartening to note that right here in Jamaica students from fifteen schools island wide are on track to being relevant during the 'advent of the robots', having taken part in the first staging of Jamaica's World Robotics Olympiad held in October 2018.

No doubt the impact of robotics will create similar systems of winners and losers as we saw in previous episodes of dramatic technological revolution. Those able to recognise and spot the opportunities available for the next generation of accountants will be in the ideal position when it comes to thriving at the top of business.

Yasmin Gibson is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica.