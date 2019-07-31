Organisers target more exhibitors for A Jamaican Made Christmas

THE organisers of A Jamaican Made Christmas are promising to expand this year's staging of the annual trade show that gives invaluable exposure to small, local manufacturers and artisans.

“We want to hit it out of the park. We're going to make it rock,” said National Baking Company Chairman Gary “Butch” Hendrickson, conceptualiser of the event, now in its fifth year and scheduled for November 30 to December 1.

Hendrickson and his special projects expert, Tiffany Wong, told the Jamaica Observer last week that they intend to increase the number of exhibitors from the 100 who have, for the past few years, benefited from the platform the event provides them to reach larger audiences than their resources may otherwise allow, and which helps to promote the purchase of Jamaican goods.

With that in mind, they are moving the trade show to the new AC Hotel Kingston, which can accommodate more booths than the Jamaica Pegasus, where the event has been staged since its inception.

The change of venue, though, is temporary as Hendrickson expects that the former Wyndham hotel on Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston, which is owned by his brother and hotel mogul Kevin, and which is now being refurbished, will be ready in time for next year's staging.

Until then, Hendrickson is happy with the move to the AC Hotel Kingston and expressed pleasure with the embrace the event has received from Sandals/ATL Group Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart, who spearheaded the AC Hotel Kingston investment.

“We want to make it a great experience for the exhibitors and patrons,” Hendrickson told the Business Observer. “We're taking it to another level.”

In anticipation of the usual heavy demand for exhibitor space, National Baking Company has established a website — jamaicanmadechristmas.com — which will start accepting registrations September 1 to 30.

Last year's event attracted more than 3,000 patrons who snapped up a range of items from exhibitors, among them charities such as Mustard Seed Communities, Laws Street Trade Training Centre, Alpha Boys' Home, Deaf Can! Coffee, and The Step Centre.

The charities receive a waiver on the fee to exhibit. At the same time, all other exhibitors are required to pay a commitment fee to secure their spot. However, the fee is fully refunded at the end of the event.

Ayesha Allen, co-owner of Ara Foods JA, producers of chia seed jams, was among last year's satisfied exhibitors.

“I'm sure everyone here can say we are truly grateful to National Bakery for giving small business owners like myself this opportunity to showcase our products free of cost. We are truly benefiting greatly from not just the sales, but the exposure, as well,” she told the Business Observer.