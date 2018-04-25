Photos from Expo

Nichole Brackett Walters, group marketing and communications manager, has a word with Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw (centre) and Metry Seaga, president of Jamaica Manufacturers' Association.

Peter Bunting, opposition spokesman on industry, investment and competitiveness, meets with Peter Chin from Lasco.

Audley Shaw (right), industry minister with Chris Dehring CEO of Ready TV.