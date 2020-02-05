PIOJ head encourages Caribbean countries to strengthen their public financial management systems

Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Dr Wayne Henry says Caribbean countries must continue to strengthen their public financial management (PFM) systems. Dr Henry stated that the PFM system enhances fiscal responsibility reporting and oversight as well as assist in managing budgetary resources effectively.

Delivering the keynote address recently at the Caribbean Public Financial Management Conference at Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston, he said that citizens are demanding more of their government including high-quality public services.

“They are also demanding greater efficiency in doing business with Government and public-sector efficiency, which create the appropriate fiscal policy, legislative and regulatory frameworks to stimulate business growth and development,” he said.

“Fulfilling these demands requires governments to take a focused look on how we manage taxes, borrowing, and spending,” Dr Henry added.

Therefore, he said PFM strategies which seek to achieve better management of public models are critical.

“A robust PFM is an anchor for good decision-making; for example, budgeting decisions to address national priorities for promoting transparency and accountability of resources for investment. And, of course, public service delivery,” the PIOJ head said.

He emphasised that PFM continues to be an area of critical importance for Jamaica, as it was pivotal in the country's recently concluded programme relationship arrangement with the International Monetary Fund, and continues to be as Jamaica pushes the implementation of various policies and programmes aimed at promoting growth and development.

Dr Henry further explained that in the last six and a half years, Jamaica had been engaged in a series of far-reaching reforms — structural, regulatory, and administrative — to entrench macroeconomic stability, a prerequisite for economic growth and development.

“As a result, the economic gains that the country is enjoying today are unprecedented and include the lowest unemployment rates in Jamaica's history and record employment levels, multiple years of low inflation, public debt at its lowest point in 20 years, 19 consecutive quarters of economic growth — the longest stretch of consecutive growth since the Statistical Institute of Jamaica started measuring quarterly growth,” he shared.