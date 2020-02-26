Planning Institute to get $87 million for technical cooperation project
The Government has provided $87 million to facilitate the Planning Institute of Jamaica's (PIOJ's) continued implementation of the Technical Cooperation Facility VI (TCF VI) Project during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
This allocation is set aside in the 2020-21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
The project aims to identify and implement relevant, sustainable, visible and measurable programmes with European Development Fund (EDF) and European Union (EU) budget line support, and strengthen the capacities of line ministries and the National Audit Office (NAO) in the areas of management, planning coordination and monitoring of EDF programmes.
Since the project commenced in November 2016, and up to December 2019, a total of 11 service contracts have been signed to support the implementation of the Government of Jamaica (GOJ)-EU Cooperation Programme, while another three were signed to procure computer hardware and software to support the PIOJ's implementation of the programme.
Activities slated for 2020-21 include recruitment of an economist to assist the EU Unit at the PIOJ; and the facilitation of stakeholder training in project preparation.
