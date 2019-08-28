Plans in place to increase output in agriculture sector after April-June decline

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) in its latest review of the country's economic performance is reporting a 2.5 per cent decline in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries industry.

The PIOJ in its report stated that this decline should be short term, as a number of initiatives are being put in place to increase productivity.

“The contraction currently experienced is not expected to continue during the July-September period in which growth is the forecast” said senior director of the Economic Planning, Research and Policy Logistics Division at the PIOJ, James Stewart.

Dr Wayne Henry, director general at the PIOJ in responding to a question posed by the Business Observer also indicated that despite the decline, agriculture is an area that has traditionally been given a lot of attention, which in recent times has been greater than before as seen with increased productivity levels in terms of output per hectare, the introduction of better farming practices and support to farmers. All of which he believes will aid in strengthening the agricultural sector and create sustainable ways of providing enough food to feed Jamaicans.

“Some of the concerns remain that agriculture has that specific type of risk through adverse weather, it therefore becomes difficult to finance against; but we are seeing more and more initiatives geared towards mitigating and improving this.

“There is a lot of attention and a lot of initiatives aimed at improving the overall efficiency of the sector, we just have to continue to monitor those, Dr Henry offered.

He highlighted several measures which are critical to the agenda of feeding the population effectively through improved agricultural mechanisms and also significantly reduce the food import bill, which is also a recommendation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its strategy of how to increase growth for the country.

“To reduce our food import bill, we must grow more in terms of domestic produce. There are initiatives such as the 'grow what you eat, eat what you grow' campaigns among others over the years which give a lot of attention on trying to improve and register more farmers in terms of access to finance — which can be a challenge,” he asserted.

Dr Henry also pointed to initiatives to improve irrigation within the sector such as the Essex Valley, south Clarendon and St Catherine projects coming on stream.

“Unlike most other projects (in terms of strategic investment ones), we have to move to achieve faster implementation of these projects, which can only auger well for the country,” Dr Henry said.