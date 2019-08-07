Plans underway for development of local version of international global trade association

As a measure of best practice and keeping up with the trends in the international markets; Jamaica has moved to symbolically sign the Global FX code on Monday last. This marked a new beginning for the development and expansions of financial operations in the country, so much so that the country has already started plans for setting up a local model of the Association Cambiste Internationale Finacial Market Association (ACIFMA).

Peter Higgins, member of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) FX code working group and assistant general manager at NCB, speaking at the Jamaica Observer's Monday Exchange, indicated that plans are currently being undertaken as the idea is to set up shop in short order.

“We have a group looking at it; we have an outline of a constitution; the Jamaica banker's and cambio associations will be meeting sometime next week to look at a structure for the local body and move to setting the rules,” he shared.

He further outlines that groundwork has already commenced and a local body would comprise of members of the banker's and cambio associations and security dealers.

“One of the benefits of setting up a local body is that we will be able to drive some of the changes in the international association as well,” he stated.

The ACFMI is a leading global trade association representing the interests of the professional financial markets community. Established in 1955, the organisation focuses on enhancing best practices in the market and supporting market participants in adhering to the principles of ethical conduct, including those falling under the global code. The global code is a universal one that addresses what is happening in the world and is said to have already been adopted by all the major financial markets.

Jamaica adopting the global FX code and now moving to set up a local arm for such an internationally reputed body, speaks volumes to how serious the country, its bankers and other stakeholders are about financial reform.

Natalie Haynes, deputy governor at BOJ, is also very happy with the progress that the country have been steadily making.

“The symbolic signing that took place last week reflects each entity's commitment. At BOJ we are happy that this global code has been adopted because it's just another part of the foreign exchange reform that began back in July 2017. This global code will increase transparency and build confidence in the market between intermediaries and the general public,” she added.