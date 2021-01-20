Police Co-operative Credit Union deferred share offer closes early; upsized

DUE to an overwhelming response, the Jamaica Police Co-operative Credit Union Limited (JPCCU) has officially closed its deferred share offer to members and other co-operatives early. The offer was scheduled to close on January 26.

The offer, which was to all current and new members of the JPCCU limited and other co-operatives, opened on December 15 and was closed on January 15, 2021.

The offer, intended to raise a target of $110 million, was upsized to the maximum limit of $165 million. The proceeds of the issue will facilitate the continued expansion of JPCCU's operations and improve the secure technology underpinning the institution's debit card and online infrastructure. The money raised will also be allocated to support working capital needs and provide the required liquidity and capital support in line with the organisation's projected growth.

Responding to the overwhelming success, JPCCU General Manager Wray Palmer stated, “The board and management of JPCCU are appreciative of the response from its members and fellow credit unions. The Jamaica Police Co-operative Credit Union Limited remains strident in its mandate to enrich the lives of the many members of the Jamaica Constabulary force who serve the people of Jamaica. We also wish to thank MoneyMasters Limited for its excellent execution as lead broker.”

The Jamaica Police Co-operative Credit Union Limited is a member organisation that has served its members since it was founded in 1955.