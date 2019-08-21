Port Authority says it is making progress on Port Royal Cruise Port

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) advises that marine-side works at the Old Coal Wharf, where the Port Royal Cruise Port Terminal will be located, is at an advanced stage and is scheduled to be completed by August 31, 2109. This represents a significant milestone in the PAJ's plans to complete the development of a cruise port terminal in Port Royal by January 2020.

Marine-side works consist of the construction of a mooring dolphin, a trestle walkway which is fixed to land, and the foundation for the attachment of the SeaWalk.

SeaWalk is a floating, articulating pier that is motorised and under electronic control, which unfolds to meet a ship which is moored in a stationary position off the shore.

The SeaWalk technology facilitates the berthing of vessels in Port Royal without dredging and extensive infrastructural works typically required to construct a conventional berthing system.

Further, the use of the SeaWalk technology in Port Royal enables the PAJ to both adhere to its environmentally conscious operational practices as well as fulfill the objective of establishing Kingston as a permanent cruise port destination.

The mooring dolphin is a fixed structure on land to which cruise ships will be tethered. The trestle walkway is also a permanent structure attached to land which will facilitate access from land to the SeaWalk.

The SeaWalk foundation, according to the PAJ, will enable the SeaWalk to pivot to and from the cruise vessel. Construction of the trestle walkway and SeaWalk foundation were completed in July, and the last element of the marine-side works — the construction of the mooring dolphin — began on Tuesday (August 14). Construction works on the mooring dolphin include utilising rebar (steel reinforcement works) and concrete casting of the base. The completion of these activities marks the end of the marine-side works phase of the Port Royal Cruise Port Terminal Development.

The next stages of the development include the transportation, installation and connection of the SeaWalk at Old Coal Wharf, which will begin next week. Land-side works — which include the construction of a terminal building, ground transportation areas and other amenities, as well as subsequent phases of the development, are anticipated to begin in September 2019 and be completed by January 2020.