Port industry stakeholders consult on improving efficiency at KCT
Opening hours extended
As part of its operational strategy to improve service delivery at the Port of Kingston, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) and other key industry partners, recently participated in discussions on improving efficiency at the Kingston Container Terminal.
The meeting held on Thursday, November 8 at the JCA's head office in Newport East Kingston, was chaired by the President/CEO of the Port Authority of Jamaica Professor Gordon Shirley and engendered a spirit of cooperation among industry partners, to ensure a speedier and smoother flow of containers for the domestic market, for the upcoming Christmas season and beyond.
In addition to the JCA, other key participants were the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL), the Port Trailers Haulage Association of Jamaica (PTHAJ), the Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Association of Jamaica (CBFFAJ) and the Jamaica Society of Customs Brokers (JSCB), which all committed to making the necessary adjustments for greater efficiency in clearance and port operations.
Several commitments were made by the KFTL and other players, including Jamaica Customs, to facilitate a further extension of opening hours at KFTL, from two to five days, as well as on alternate Saturdays, until December 8, to allow truckers to receive containers, with a view to reduce the backlog that has occurred at the port in recent months.
Haulage contractors and truckers are being reminded that the extended opening hours, up to 6:00 pm Mondays to Fridays, is to facilitate gate-in activities only. In light of the upcoming holiday season, the JCA will continue to collaborate with its partners in reviewing port operations, in an effort to further improve operational efficiency.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy