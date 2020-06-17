Port of Kingston— the catalyst for logistic development

Despite the slowdown of economic activities brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) say they remain committed to making the Kingston Logistics Park a one-stop shop in the world for all maritime services.

Speaking at a Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) staged webinar yesterday, Edmond Marsh, vice-president in charge of business development at the PAJ, said that the general aim of the park when fully completed is to move the sector from a mere trans-shipment point to an integrated logistics hub. He further shared that this forms part of the larger plan to position the country as the fourth node in the international logistics chain along with other countries such as Holland (Rotterdam), Dubai, and Singapore.

“From a strategic perspective, the whole idea is to utilise logistics as a way to transform Jamaica from its historical performance as a trans-shipment hub to one of the leading hubs in the region for trans-shipment activity.

“We are aiming to provide support for the ultilisation of lands around the port to leverage the investments, that have been made, both in term of the trans-shipment terminal and the other port — Kingston Wharves, and to enhance the competitiveness for the port of Kingston by improving the connectivity between the port as well as inland facilities,” he said.

He said that the development of this sector creates some value for the country by its location and the diversified services over the years which allows cargo in the region to have more than one destination to operate from.

“We set out with our partners to modernise the port and the technologies that will help to make the port efficiently handle all the vessels that traverse the Panama Canal. We are very centrally located within the region; we have similar time zones as some of the major markets in North America and economic support—much of which has caused a number of international ports to be showing interest in Jamaica,” he added.

He said that with Jamaica being a part of the larger Caribbean basin—one of the most important trading region within global trade — handling some 7.5 per cent of global cargo passing through the region, the country stacks up well with its regional counterparts.

Statistics provided by Jampro show that Jamaica has 25 per cent in savings for shipping fees than its trading partners in Panama and Miami.

Marsh said that what will be up for offer is an emerging embryonic hub that consists of air, sea, technology— the ingredients of a modern logistics hub.

“Our vision is to enhance those maritime activities with the provision of modern logistics facilities including warehousing services to make Kingston a very attractive port. Our warehouse facility is about 18,000 square metres on 4.3 hectares of land and is a pre-engineered metal building. There are loading docks on one side, which will immediately be adjoining the port so that cargo can come in seamlessly,” he said.

He noted the undertaking of this park as “a good start for people in the supply chain to come and test out Jamaica's capabilities in an area which will be very convenient, having special economic zone privileges.”

Further mentioning the work already done at the Port Royal pier as another of the projects overseen by the PAJ, Marsh assured that Jamaica has the modern infrastructure and regulatory environment to support the growth of logistics.