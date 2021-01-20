Portland JSX profits decline on lower asset revaluation

EQUITY investment vehicle Portland JSX Limited (PJX) saw its profits decline by 36 per cent to US$189,356 ($27.4 million) as the fair value gains on its investments fell by 35 per cent to US$355,968 for the quarter ended November 30, 2020.

The company — which is domiciled in St Lucia and has mainly pension fund shareholders— had reduced earnings, as the equity investment in Portland Caribbean Fund II (PCF II) had a lower revaluation plus lower interest income over the period. The company, however, benefited from distribution of interest income from the PCF II to the tune of US$128,901.

PJX's portfolio companies span the Caribbean and Latin America and include Liberty Latin America (LLA), Clarien Bank Limited and Facey Telecom Limited. Most have had experienced varied impacts from COVID-19, with LLA and Productive Business Solutions reporting losses of US$658 million and US $1.3 million, respectively.

Foreign exchange losses and operating expenses grew by 244 and 7 per cent, respectively, to US$55,218 and US $154,478, respectively, while interest expenses declined by 8 per cent to US$87,042. These costs left the fund with an earnings per share of US0.0006 compared to the US$0.0010 generated in the prior period. The loss for the overall nine months, however, stood at US$1.5 million mainly due to fair value losses of US$1.2 million.

Total assets declined by 4 per cent to US$28 million, with total liabilities climbing by seven per cent to US$3.9 million. Shareholders' equity fell by seven per cent to US$24.2 million due to the accumulated loss growing to US$1.5 million.