Portland JSX profits decline on lower asset revaluation
EQUITY investment vehicle Portland JSX Limited (PJX) saw its profits decline by 36 per cent to US$189,356 ($27.4 million) as the fair value gains on its investments fell by 35 per cent to US$355,968 for the quarter ended November 30, 2020.
The company — which is domiciled in St Lucia and has mainly pension fund shareholders— had reduced earnings, as the equity investment in Portland Caribbean Fund II (PCF II) had a lower revaluation plus lower interest income over the period. The company, however, benefited from distribution of interest income from the PCF II to the tune of US$128,901.
PJX's portfolio companies span the Caribbean and Latin America and include Liberty Latin America (LLA), Clarien Bank Limited and Facey Telecom Limited. Most have had experienced varied impacts from COVID-19, with LLA and Productive Business Solutions reporting losses of US$658 million and US $1.3 million, respectively.
Foreign exchange losses and operating expenses grew by 244 and 7 per cent, respectively, to US$55,218 and US $154,478, respectively, while interest expenses declined by 8 per cent to US$87,042. These costs left the fund with an earnings per share of US0.0006 compared to the US$0.0010 generated in the prior period. The loss for the overall nine months, however, stood at US$1.5 million mainly due to fair value losses of US$1.2 million.
Total assets declined by 4 per cent to US$28 million, with total liabilities climbing by seven per cent to US$3.9 million. Shareholders' equity fell by seven per cent to US$24.2 million due to the accumulated loss growing to US$1.5 million.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy