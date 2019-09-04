Post-departure confidence – IMF representative

The immediate past country resident representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Jamaica, Dr Constant Lonkeng Ngouana has expressed confidence that the gains achieved by the country under the last IMF programme will be secured. He also urges Government to continue working towards making the country more fiscally stable.

In a sit-down interview at his downtown offices, a very confident Ngouana told The Jamaica Observer that he is very proud of the country's progress to date, and looks forward to greater levels of development even after he leaves the post to welcome Karim Youseff as the new resident representative.

“We have a lot of confidence in the Jamaican people and in the Government of Jamaica in terms of safeguarding the gains that have been achieved under the programme. The Government is now working to put in place the main building blocks that will ensure that those gains are preserved; this includes designing a fiscal council,” he noted,

“Minister Nigel Clarke [minister of finance and planning] has been putting forward the idea of having that watchdog that will actually ensure that Jamaica's fiscal responsibility law, which stipulates that the debt to GDP ratio will be no higher than 60 per cent by 2025/26, will be preserved,” he further added.

He said that among these measures there are also some other important initiatives on the books which, if realised, will allow for greater stability of the Jamaican economy.

“There is also a Bill in Parliament to make the central bank independent and to really focus on price stability, which at the end of the day is what matters for the purchasing power of the Jamaican people — which means that the exchange rate will take a back seat because when you are focusing on inflation, the exchange rate should be market-determined. There is also the natural disaster risk-financing strategy that the minister is putting in place to make sure that if there is a hurricane, the country has resources to meet some of the associated costs,” Ngouana shared.

The IMF representative, who ended his tenure after three years of working with the country to shape its economic reality, highlighted these as some of the building blocks which he believes will ensure that the gains will be preserved along with the input of the Jamaican people.

“The success of the economic reform programme that stared in 2013 and continued to 2016 up to today has really been credited to the sacrifices of all Jamaicans. I believe Jamaicans are very aware of what high debt means because we have tightened the belt all those years, and I trust all Jamaicans wouldn't want to go back to those old days of debt overhang,” he continued.

“What happens is that when you are trapped in debt you don't have the resources to invest in your people, so the whole thrust of the reform programme has been restraint today for a brighter future — so it's really about investing in the future of Jamaicans. We have lots of confidence that the economic reform programme will continue even when Jamaica exits from IMF financial support,” he added.

For Ngouana, partnership is not limited to money, so the mandate of the IMF in continuing to perform outside of its main functions will also be focused on working with the country at a technical level to help them design and strengthen their economic institutions post-agreement.

“When countries have strong economic institutions they can implement strong policies for their people. Regular health checks of the economy will allow us to offer advice on how to raise the living standards of the people and consult with the Government on policies”, he informed.