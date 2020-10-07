Practical COVID-19 strategy

RECENTLY, there have been calls from the business community for a relaxation of the curfew hours, with the most recent call being from Chris Berry, Mayberry's chairman.

The substance of the calls is that the curfew hours are not practical as they are not making a difference in curbing the virus spread, but are instead causing hardship for businesses.

Others opposed to the argument have been saying that the curfews are necessary with some people even calling for even tighter curfew hours, although that group is seeing less support from my perspective.

Both arguments have merit, and it is important for us to properly analyse and find the right mix, as either extreme will have a significant impact on lives and livelihoods.

The curfew does restrict economic activity for businesses, and already the entertainment industry – which many depend on for their survival – is already devastated.

Continued pressures on business from the curfew will eventually lead to even further job losses, and already we have seen a decline in the economy in quarter 2 (Q2) 2020 by 18.4 per cent, which is significant given that for eight years between 1972 and 1980 the decline was 21 per cent.

The ultimate result of this sort of economic decline is that crime will increase (in our case this means murders too), people will die from other illnesses (as a result of poverty), and children will have retarded learning, resulting in lower productivity and the spiral of a lower-performing economy.

On the other hand, reopening all economic activity, and activities, will result in the virus spreading uncontrollably and at a rate that will overwhelm our hospital facilities. Again, there will be people dying as a result.

So, both scenarios will see not only immediate deaths taking place, but also both will have long-term effects on the economy and society. So, the only practical solution is to provide a mix that will result in the optimal minimal impact, as any mix between both will have an impact on health and the economy.

Personally, I think that the last extension of the curfew to October 7 was the only practical approach, given the breaches that have been taking place and the need to bring some control to those breaches. However, I am hopeful that during this extension action is being taken to put in place the measures to ensure that breaches are controlled and that we can relax the curfew hours gradually – and maybe get back to the 11:00 pm to 4:00 am time. This will allow some control still while ensuring that most economic activity can carry on with the proper protocols in place. What is happening now anyway is that everyone is forced to do everything at the same time, and so one could say the current curfew hours actually increase the risk of spread because of concentrated groups of people.

I say this because I believe that the curfew, as is, does not seem to be causing that great an impact on curtailing the spread of the virus, and is causing greater economic and societal dislocation than the health benefits we gain from it.

Despite the curfews we still see breaches taking place, and as I had said close to the start of the pandemic, Jamaica does not have the security forces and other resources to properly enforce the measures. This means that trying to enforce an islandwide curfew is not sustainable, although initially it was necessary to bring home the message of the need to curtail the virus, and I therefore am sympathetic to the stance taken by the Government.

The problem is that now the message has lost its legs, as persons naturally see the curfew as ineffective and realise that it cannot be properly enforced. It is also placing unnecessary pressure on the security forces.

In other words, the return (value added) on the curfew at this point is negative.

So how do we strike the balance then, as there is no way that we can allow a total reopening of all activities.

Let's face the fact that the virus has reached to a level of community spread and there is no stopping it, and it will go through most of the population. The strategy therefore needs to be to minimise the impact on the health facilities while minimising the impact on economic activity. For example, the minister recently said, very practically, that it is not prudent to always lock down a business every time someone tests positive as businesses may end up being closed more than open, hence causing a self-inflicted economic impact.

So if, as I have always said, you cannot stop a virus without a vaccine (in fact I heard a medical person on international news say that a lockdown just postpones it without a vaccine) then the practical solution is to try to minimise the impact. This means that we should find the right mix between measures and sustaining economic activity.

For example, this weekend some cyclists are working with the Jamaica Tourist Board to highlight Jamaica's tourism product by innovating the way we vacation – that is on a bicycle, which is one of the most low-risk activities. And when combined with the excellent protocol practice I have seen at a hotel, this means our tourism product can still remain very relevant. Also, many companies have moved to work from home to maintain their operations. So, innovation must be at the forefront of any strategy aimed at maintaining life as is as much as possible, in a safe way.

In addition, the most effective policing of activities we have seen regarding breaches of the measures has not been from enforcement activities directly, but from persons posting videos. This means that the most effective method of enforcement is not necessarily the curfew but rather people policing themselves.

So my view is that, I agree that the curfew does more damage than the benefit that accrues from it. We can have even better results (health and economic) from relaxing the curfew hours to 11 pm to 4 am, while at the same time using information posted/reported by individuals and continuing the enforcement and education on wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing.

In other words, the only practical solution comes from personal responsibility, without which no other solution will be effective.

Dennis Chung is the author of Charting Jamaica's Economic and Social Development and Achieving Life's Equilibrium. His blog is dcjottings.blogspot.com.

Email: drachung@gmail.com