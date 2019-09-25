Profit and revenue up at Sygnus

Sygnus Credit Investments (SCI), a private credit investment company in the Caribbean, has reported significant increases in net profits, core revenues and core earnings, according to its annual report for the financial year ended June 30.

The company expanded its portfolio of private credit investments across the Caribbean region and across multiple industries this past year.

SCI focuses on providing financing solutions to medium-sized firms in the Caribbean, through tailored or traditional credit solutions, such as profit-sharing notes, preference shares, subordinated notes, receivable financing, commodity financing, lease and mezzanine debt.

SCI's core revenues, or total investment income, grew by 169.5 per cent or US$2.02 million to a record US$3.22 million. This compares with US$1.19 million for the financial year ending June 30, 2018 (“FYE Jun 2018”).

A total of 98 per cent of core revenues were comprised of interest income.

Berisford Grey, co-founder and CEO of Sygnus, shared that “it has been a phenomenal year for Sygnus Credit Investments. In 2019, the company achieved record growth in investment income and profits. Consequently, SCI was able to reward investors by announcing generous dividends at the end of the fiscal”.

The company's core earnings, or net investment income, grew to US$2.21 million, an increase of 166.3 per cent or US$1.38 million for the FYE Jun 2019, as opposed to the FYE Jun 2018 of US$829.42 thousand.

Net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 44 per cent or US$626.88 thousand, to US$2.05 million for FYE Jun 2019, versus US$1.42 million for FYE Jun 2018.

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Following the FYE Jun 2019 audited financial statements, the board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of US$0.00249 per share at its board meeting held on September 12, 2019.

The interim dividend is payable on October 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2019.

The interim dividend of US$0.00249 per share represents an increase of 43 per cent over the April 05, 2019 dividend of US$0.00175, and 86 per cent above the Oct 19, 2018 dividend of US$0.0013358.

This is the third dividend SCI has declared, and totals US$1.95 million or US$0.00556 per share to shareholders in the 12 months since its first dividend payment on October 19, 2018.

REGIONAL DIVERSIFICATION

SCI has diversified through industries, territories and in a number of portfolio companies invested in.

Three new industries were added during the year, namely Telecommunication Services, Health & Lifestyle and Financial Services.

SCI expanded in the region to five Caribbean countries, up from one in 2018, making its first investments in Portfolio Companies incorporated in the Cayman Islands, St Lucia, ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao) and Barbados.

Companies incorporated in Jamaica now account for 59 per cent of SCI's portfolio.

Dry powder available for investment in new private credit opportunities across the Caribbean region decreased to US$3.14 million at the end of FYE Jun 2019, down from US$21.04 million at the end of FYE Jun 2018.

At the end of its 2019 financial year, SCI has investments in 19 portfolio companies compared to seven in the last financial year.