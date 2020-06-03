Protocols to reopen tourism industry under review
Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says protocols to facilitate the reopening of the tourism industry have been drafted and are under review by the health ministry.
Bartlett made the announcement last weekend at a virtual ceremony at the ministry's offices in New Kingston to handover 10,000 masks to front line industry workers.
On Sunday at a digital press conference at Jamaica House, Prime Minister Andrew Holness officially opened the country's borders to Jamaicans on Monday, June 1 and international travellers on June 15.
The protocols, which are contained in an 88-page document, target all segments of the industry, including accommodation, attractions, water sports, craft shops, shopping, cruise ports, airports, contract carriage, restaurants, and bars.
Bartlett said once the document is finalised and signed off on, “we would have, perhaps, the most rigorous set of protocols that could be available anywhere in the world to protect, not just the workers… but the whole country, as we [look to reopen] the industry”.
The minister also advised that the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the World Tourism and Travel Council (WTTC) will be briefed on the protocols.
Tourism is among the sectors hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with several hotels and attractions having to scale down or close operations leading to the laying off of workers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy