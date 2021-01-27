Proven halts its US$ APO subscription

Proven Investments will no longer be accepting US-dollar subscriptions in its additional public offer (APO), which closes this Friday, January 29.

Proven will, however, continue to accept Jamaican-dollar subscriptions until the closing date. The private equity and real estate development company has advised that its decision to discontinue accepting US-dollar subscriptions is based on two factors.

These are “applications for subscriptions already received in its additional public offering, and compliance with Bank of Jamaica rgulations.

Proven advised the Jamaica Stock Exchange in a regulatory notice on Monday that,“it will only be accepting further applications for subscriptions which are denominated in Jamaican dollars, with effect from January 25, 2021”.

PROVEN ENFORCES UPSIZE OPTION

Last week Proven announced that it is upsizing its APO based on the growing number of subscriptions being received. Pursuant to the prospectus dated December 23, 2020, PROVEN Investments has enforced its option of upsizing the APO in excess of the 89.4 million new ordinary shares by an additional 45 million shares to a maximum of 134.12 million new ordinary shares.

The 10-year-old Proven Investments is seeking to raise US$30.3 million ($4.4 billion) from the APO, which opened on January 8 of this year. The APO initially came on the market in March last year but was suspended days later on March 13 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Jamaica, which caused contemplative and uncertain market conditions.

PROVEN's original March 2020 APO offer was priced at US$0.28 /J$38.64 with the new APO being priced from 18 to 21 per cent lower to US $0.23/J $33.50.

The proceeds will be used by the company to build its capital base and pursue expansion and acquisition opportunities.

DERRIMON ALSO UPSIZES ITS APO

Distribution company Derrimon Trading also upsized its APO ahead of yesterday's closure. The company decided to exercise its upsize option due to the excess demand of subscriptions in the APO.

The APO was upsized by an additional 301 million in new ordinary shares. Derrimon is seeking to raise $4.22 billion from its APO, which has been priced at $2.20 for existing shareholders and staff members and $2.40 for others.

It is the intention of Derrimon to apply to the Jamaica Stock Exchange for admission of the new ordinary shares to trade on the Junior Market. The application for admission is dependent on the company's ability to raise at least $3.5 billion from the APO, which has already been achieved.

Give this reality, Derrimon's subscribed participating voting capital will exceed the maximum of $500 million set by the Junior Market rules. As such, Derrimon has been granted a waiver to remain listed on Junior Market

Derrimon has grown its business through the use of debt. Therfore, a significant amount of the proceeds will be used to reduce existing indebtedness, reorganising the company's capital structure so that a higher percentage of its cash flows will translate into benefits for shareholders.

NEW ACQUISITIONS

Derrimon, through its two latest acquisitions in the United States, has gained a controlling interest or 80 per cent stake in wholesale food distributor FoodSaver New York Inc and specialty supermarket Good Food for Less LLC.

The acquisitions considered at a cost of approximately US$8.9 million will provide the Jamaican distribution company with greater access to markets and more customers as the company moves to push its products globally.

Derrimon, through an incorporation of New York subsidiary Marnock LLC, will acquire control of the Brooklyn-based operations as a going concern. The consideration for the acquisitions will be in the form of both cash and shares and will result in Marnock issuing a 20 per cent minority interest to Oralcrys LLC — an entity beneficially controlled by the former operator of the businesses.

The acquisitions are expected to be completed by the first quarter of this year