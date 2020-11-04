Pulse reports increased profits despite COVID-19

PULSE Investment Limited in its last financial year, despite the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reported increased profits of $840.3 million — a 22.5 per cent increase when compared to last year.

In its recently released annual report the lifestyle, real estate and media company said that profits were $187.1 million more than the $653.2 million achieved in the prior year. Revenues also went up by 18.9 per cent, moving from $1.06 billion to $1.26 billion. Additionally, the company's assets grew by close to $1 billion to total $4.7 billion for the year ended June 30.

Kingsley Cooper, chairman of Pulse, said expenses were tightly contained as a response to combat fallouts from the pandemic. This, especially as revenue streams from its Pulse Rooms (a 22-room rental accommodation) located at Trafalgar Road in Kingston, and the staging of Caribbean Fashion Week (CFW) became impacted and resulting in closures and cancellation, respectively.

Cooper said that despite the shortfall in these areas, the business was able to record gains across most lines of the business.

“Gains in pandemic-resilient media content production and distribution [largely TV shows], property rentals and investment property were sufficient to offset reductions from Pulse Rooms, CFW and model agency commissions. TV revenues were up 24.2 per cent, moving from $253.3 million to $314.5 million. Property rentals increased marginally, moving from $88 million in prior year to $94.4m in 2020. Gains on investment property reflected a 33.6 per cent increase, moving from $435.1 million in 2019 to $581.7 million this year, as the value of an expanding portfolio of new and existing real estate investments increased,” the report stated.

“The new lifestyle village at Villa Ronai, consisting of suites, spa, wedding and fashion centre will be ready to commence business as soon as the pandemic subsides sufficiently,” it continued.

The company plans to open the suites at Villa Ronai by the first quarter of next year as well as embark on its 30 Pulse Homes development in 2023.

Pulse, since the onset of the pandemic and capitalising on imposed lockdowns, also saw an expansion of its television reach which is now being broadcasted across the Caribbean and in international markets. The company, in further mapping growth, cited the globalisation of its brand and the continuation of tightly managed costs to maintain high profit-to-revenue ratios as being amongst its key strategies to increase shareholder value.

“We are heartened by the 2020 results, given the challenges caused by the global pandemic. We anticipate continued success as Pulse maintains its tradition of innovation and diversification as a hedge against the uncertainties that lie ahead. We are committed to working even harder going forward in an effort to realise our company's tremendous potential,” Cooper said.