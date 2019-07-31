Qatar to acquire a stake of gas blocks offshore Guyana

DUBAI Unite Arab Emirates, (CMC) — The state-owned oil company, Qatar Petroleum (QP) said Monday it had entered into an agreement with the French-based energy giant, Total, to acquire a stake in the French company's two oil and gas blocks offshore Guyana.

Under the agreement, which is subject to approval by the Guyana government, QP will hold 40 per cent of Total's existing 25 per cent participating interest in the Orinduik block.

The other partners in this block are the London-based Tullow Oil with a 60 per cent participating interest and EcoAtlantic, the Canada-based development-stage company engaged in the oil and gas business with a 15 per cent interest.

Qatar Petroleum also informed that it will also hold 40 per cent of Total's 25 per cent participating interest in the neighbouring Kanuku.

The other partners in this block are the Madrid-based Repsol, with a 37.5 per cent participating interest and Tullow Oil with a 37.5 per cent interest.

Qatar's Minister of state for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said he's pleased to expand its global exploration footprint into Guyana, together with its valuable, long-term partner, Total, in these offshore blocks in this prospective basin.

He said he hopes that the exploration efforts are successful. Three exploration wells are planned in these blocks this year: two on the Orinduik block, including the Jethro well which is currently being drilled, and one on the Kanuku block.

The Orinduik block is located 120 km offshore Guyana and has a total area of about 1,800 square kilometres, with water depths ranging from 70 to 1,400 metres.

The Kanuku block is located 100 km offshore Guyana and has a total area of about 5,200 square km, with water depths ranging from 70 to 800 metres.

Guyana is expecting to begin commercial production of its oil and gas reserves next year.