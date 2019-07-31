Quick Chick restaurant — A 100 per cent Jamaican company

After approximately four weeks of operation and market testing, Quick Chick - a predominantly family owned business — officially opened its first restaurant. Located inside the country's main transport centre in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, Quick Chick aspires not only to feed Jamaicans but also to provide opportunities and contribute to nation- building.

At the official launch of the restaurant, Conley Salmon, chairman and managing director of the entity, told the Business Observer that Quick Chick was started because they saw an opportunity of using chicken, which he deems as the favourite dish of Jamaicans, to put a recipe together, acquire the relevant equipment, and within an eight-month period, has managed to bring a product to fruition.

“We are a 100 per cent Jamaican company, using largely Jamaican products, supporting the Jamaican community, we are basically a Jamaican brain child company,” he noted.

Omar Azan, past president of the Jamaica Manufacturers' Association, who was a guest at the launch, also highlighted that he's happy with the direction and development of the restaurant.

“ I'm in full support of this small business, this was an idea that has turned into something big, now looking like an international company with a franchise here in Jamaica.

“What they have done is to create a chicken meal developed in Jamaica, branded in Jamaica, using Jamaican manufactured products, also helping Jamaican farmers in the process. This is what we mean when we talk about small and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs) adding to the growth and development of our country wherein, employment will be created, production will be done, our local farmers will be supported, likewise the taxes to be created”, he expounded.

Jason McCook, store manager, also told the Business Observer that the current location at the transport centre was ideally chosen as they hope to engage Jamaicans from all walks of life.

This location within the hub of our capital “represents the core of the country and the core of the customers which has a good traffic of over 60,000 commuters plus another 100,000 using the vicinity on a given day”, he said. He also pointed out that business has been good so far and the responses of the customers are great. He says the fact that they strive to maintain a 2-3 minutes service time has been adding real value to the business.

“Customers love the customer service, the meal, the ambiance, the décor, the maintained consistency of the product and the flavours offered,” he shared.

He highlighted the affordability of the meals and noted that just within the first day of operation they were able to sell over 200 pieces.

“All the customers that have come here, so far, said that our prices are reasonable, with prices ranging from $400 for a one piece, $600 for a two piece and up to $4,570 for 21 pieces. Our most consistent is the six piece for $1,650”, he said.

In addressing the futuristic direction of the restaurant, Salmon pointed out that the plan is to grow the restaurant, and for now focus is on its first and current location.

“Undoubtedly our desire and plan is to open more, but right now we are not going to entertain that, we are going through a teething process now and once we are through that, the market will lead us — the market tell us what to do”, he stated.

Salmon said that he hopes for the business to be generational one, that will be passed down to the children.

“ This is not a get rich quick scheme, it's let's build a brand, build a good following, give value for money, deal with our staff well and fair to keep them happy and ultimately grow the business,” he stated.