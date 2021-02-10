QuickPlate expands into Montego Bay

QUICKPLATE, one of Jamaica's long-standing, direct-to-consumer food delivery applications, has expanded its presence to the second city of Montego Bay according to its social media pages.

After a successful opening in Kingston, the five-year-old service has secured nine new Montego Bay-based restaurants including Pier One, Uncorked West, Starbucks, and Mother's to deliver meals for their customer base.

This brings the number of restaurants it currently serves close to 100, with a growing customer base exceeding 10,000.

QuickPlate Chief Executive Officer Monique Powell, commenting on the company's move into Montego Bay, said: “Montego Bay was the next best fit for the brand. This move supports our efforts to make food delivery accessible to more Jamaicans, bringing delicious meals to their doorsteps. Additionally, our analytics indicated strong consumer demand in that area.”

In 2020 the company saw a significant jump in both user base and usage per customer per month. With this growth QuickPlate has strengthened its delivery network across the island, providing flexible earning opportunities for nearly 50 Jamaicans, reaching more customers daily.

“Jamaicans want to be able to enjoy food in a way that fits their lifestyle. As the Caribbean's fastest-growing meal delivery service, we are expanding to meet those demands with the convenience of reliable delivery,” Powell said.

Since its launch in 2016, QuickPlate has served thousands of Jamaicans with fast service, best-in-class technology to order from their favourite neighbourhood restaurants. Innovative since their inception, QuickPlate was the first of its kind locally to introduce features such as live order tracking and online payments.