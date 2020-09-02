RADA encourages youth to embrace technology in agriculture

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is encouraging more young people to consider career opportunities in agriculture, through the use of technology.

“Young people are attracted to technology. We have our drone programme and we are developing mobile apps for agricultural solutions. So, we are trying to attract young people and we are working with some of the tertiary institutions to get some of these young people interested. They have great ideas and can develop applications for agricultural solutions,” stated Peter Thompson, CEO of RADA.

He added that the agency has established a drone unit as a result of a bilateral cooperation agreement between RADA and the Netherlands-based Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA).

“We have received a drone from them and we are now building out a drone unit, trying to get more advanced drones which have capabilities to do mapping so that we can use it to assist in our praedial larceny programme,” Thompson said.

The CTA is a joint international institution of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States and the European Union (EU). The institution operates under the framework of the Cotonou Agreement and is funded by the EU.

According to him, the drones will be used to identify crop areas and to get accurate measurements of land parcels for vegetation indexing, which will aid in the determining of the nutrient status of the soil as well as the nutrient status of the crop.

Drones are effective in addressing praedial larceny, assessing damage following natural disasters such as a floods or hurricanes, and will better assist farmers to put measures in place to boost crop yield.