Range of awards for Jamaica's manufacturers and exporters from JMEA

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association's (JMEA) M and E Awards gala saw three major players in the manufacturing industry taking home top awards in recognition of their outstanding performance in manufacturing and export throughout the year 2018, last Saturday at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

J Wray & Nephew (JWN) won the Governor General's Award for Exporter of the Year, as well as the Jamaica Public Service Award for Energy Efficiency.

JWN's Product Supply Chain Director Jorge Gonzalez expressed his gratitude for the company's recognition to the Jamaica Observer.

“We're honoured that we can represent Jamaica with the finest rum, done with the finest ingredients in Jamaica; we're proud that we are bringing a piece of Jamaica all over the world to be enjoyed. We export to 53 markets in the world and we are growing,” he told the Business Observer.

Gonzalez added that JWN's major markets are the US, Mexico, Canada, the UK and the Caribbean.

Other big winners were Red Stripe, which won the Prime Minister's Award for Top Large Manufacturing Exporter, alongside the Vision 2030 Award for Corporate Social Responsibility and the Robert Lightbourne Award for Productivity and Competitiveness; and Wisynco Group Limited, which copped the Governor General's Award for Manufacturer of the Year.

Two new categories were introduced in this year's staging; the JN Legacy Award which was won by Seprod and the Best New Packaging Award which was won by The Best Dressed Chicken.

Seprod Export Manager Amanda Cot asserted that while the company did not maintain its winning streak for this year's awards, she was nevertheless optimistic about the manufacturing industry's growth.

“After winning last year, a lot of companies came out strong and I think overall we're seeing a big push in manufacturing in Jamaica. Other companies out there are doing great things, but we were honoured to be nominated,” she stated.

Other top awardees included Shavuot International Holdings for New Exporter of the Year, Caribbean Foods for Best Small and Medium Sized Enterprise and Champion Small Manufacturing Exporter and Morgan's Creek for New Manufacturer of the Year.

This year's second staging of the JMEA's M and E Awards, in partnership with title sponsor, the Jamaica National Group, was noted as one of the most competitive years in the awards' staging, as a total of 33 nominees were shortlisted. Over 25 sponsors also came on board to lend support to the successful execution of the event.