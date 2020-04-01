Real estate board advises public to access services online
IN light of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the need to observe social distancing as a means of containing the spread, chief executive officer of the Real Estate Board and Commission of Strata Corporations Sandra Garrick is advising the public to utilise the entity's online platforms to access services.
They can access services at www.reb.gov.jm and www.csc.gov.jm.
As it relates to daily operations, she noted that people are manning the telephone lines to deal with the increase in calls and queries.
Garrick added that the list of licensed operators for the 2020/2021 financial year will also be available online.
“For the upcoming period, we're going to be asking the public to look online to ensure that they are dealing with someone who is legitimate. We recognise that until normality is restored, we might not be able to distribute the physical copies of licences, but we will have the list available online,” she stated.
She further indicated that measures have been put in place to enable dealers, developers, and real estate professionals to receive certification from the required continued professional development course.
Meanwhile, Garrick also urged strata property managers and tenants to do their part in containing the spread of COVID-19.
“I would suggest that property managers look at sanitising common areas and doorknobs frequently. Each unitholder should also take responsibility and do their own internal cleaning along with regular hand-washing. Children should be kept from general play areas until the virus is contained, which I am hoping will be very shortly,” she said.
She pointed out that the decision made by some strata corporations to close shared amenities such as swimming pools and courts, is not a breach of contract, given the directive from the Government restricting social gatherings, and such a decision would have been made in the interest of all parties.
