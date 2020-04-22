Red Stripe Beer wins 13th Monde Selection Award for quality

Lager company Red Stripe has won a silver award for the quality of its beer from the International Quality Institute Monde Selection, adding to the brew's impressive collection of 11 gold awards and one other silver award.

“It's a testament of our commitment to delivering first-class quality to our consumers. At Red Stripe, we stand up for quality and being officially recognised by an accredited international body of experts means that our beer, born from this little island, is up to par with global standards,” said Nomonde Donsa, Red Stripe's head of marketing.

“Before our consumers locally, regionally and internationally sip a Red Stripe Beer, they can be assured that they are about to indulge in the world's best,” she continued.

Red Stripe Beer, the flagship brand within the company's wide portfolio of products, was first brewed in Jamaica in 1928. Today the company produces several variants of the original lager, including Red Stripe Light, and three flavours – Red Stripe Sorrel, Red Stripe Lemon and Red Stripe Melon.

Founded in 1961, Monde Selection has been accrediting the quality of consumer products worldwide for more than 59 years. The prestigious blue seal awarded to Red Stripe Beer is recognised as a stamp of top-notch, certified quality.

More than 3,200 products from 100 countries were examined by a group of industry experts including technicians, master brewers and chemical engineers with experience in food science, biotechnology, brewing science and fermentation technology.

The evaluation process done by Monde Selection aims to deliver an analysis that is impartial and independent. Each sample is evaluated individually and panellists are chosen externally based on their professional qualifications, competence, experience and integrity.

“Knowing that the evaluation process is so rigorous makes the award even more credible. Our consumers are assured of quality stamped by the best in the global industry, and as we at Red Stripe take pride in that, consumers can feel proud too. It is what we aim for every time we brew,” said Donsa, adding that while quality is at the forefront of production, innovation and contributing to the Jamaican culture are also important.