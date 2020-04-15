Home delivery for Red Stripe

Beer manufacturer Red Stripe has collaborated with Celebration Brands Limited (CBL) to roll out a home-delivery service, giving consumers access to the beer company's full range of products.

Officially launched on Friday (April 3), the Red Stripe/CBL free delivery service is now available to consumers in Kingston, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Mandeville between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:00 pm.

In addition to brands in the Red Stripe portfolio, the new service covers popular brands such as Pepsi, Tropicana, Ting, and Gatorade.

“It's a project that was presented to our board a couple years ago. Executing a project at this scale is a huge endeavor that we believe will deliver solid growth for our business in the future, not to mention providing immediate support for our consumers, communities, and the country overall,” said CBL managing director Edwin Vaquerano.

Prior to the full roll-out, Red Stripe had experimented with a delivery service via WhatsApp to complement a series of sponsored online parties. With the CBL service now operational, the beer company says it will allow the brands to expand beyond the online party sphere.

“Red Stripe is known for having a very active innovation pipeline. In the last six months, we have launched Red Stripe Melon, and two new Malta flavours – coffee and vanilla. We continue to listen to our consumers to get the best sense of what they want, and a home-delivery service was definitely on that wish list,” said Nomonde Donsa, Red Stripe's head of marketing.

“Home deliveries serve to provide consumers access to our products in the comfort of their homes - hassle free.”

Portmore resident Tashauna Francis, a consumer who has used the service, lauded the company for what she described as a very innovative and relevant concept.

“It was very convenient to order my favourite drink while enjoying an online party,” she said. “The overall service was good, and I would use it again.”

Michael Campbell who hails from Papine in St Andrew echoed similar remarks.

“It was fast, easy, and best of all, delivery was free! I would definitely recommend it,” he said.

Consumers can now enjoy Red Stripe's full range of products including Guinness, Smirnoff, Dragon, Malta, Johnnie Walker, and Baileys Rum Cream by placing their order using the toll free number 888-429-5225. Payment can be made via cash or debit/credit card for a minimum purchase amount of $6,000.